This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Georgia vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
team-logo
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
team-logo
Watch on Fubo
McTominay ScotlandGetty
Georgia vs ScotlandGeorgiaScotlandUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Georgia and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia will take on Scotland in the Euro qualifiers at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday.

Scotland have won five out of their six games so far in Group A and are second in the standings, tied on 15 points with Spain. Their nine-match unbeaten run in official competitions was ended by Spain in their most recent outing.

Georgia recently ended a run of three defeats in the qualifiers with a 4-0 win against Cyprus. It will be a difficult task for them to challenge Scotland who are the favourites to win the upcoming clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Georgia vs Scotland kick-off time

Date:November 16, 2023
Kick-off time:12pm ET
Venue:Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

The game between Georgia and Scotland will be played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday. Kick-off is at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Georgia vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Georgia team news

For November's upcoming matches, Georgia's squad has all the team's prominent players, and notably, coach Willy Sagnol did not introduce any uncapped players, although he faces the absence of 18-year-old Basel midfielder Gabriel Sigua due to injury.

Georgia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Kvevkveskiri; Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili
Defenders:Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Socholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Dvali, Tabidze
Midfielders:Gagnidze, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Lobzhanidze, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili, Mamuchashvili, Gocholeishvili
Forwards:Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Scotland team news

Scotland were dealt a blow after their recent defeat to Spain when captain Andrew Robertson had to leave the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling. Unfortunately, the Liverpool left-back is set to miss the remainder of 2023 as he undergoes recovery from surgery.

Injuries have also affected Scotland's defensive lineup, with both Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney unavailable for the upcoming matches. In the final third, Southampton striker Che Adams has withdrawn due to a groin issue, leading to Lawrence Shankland being called up as his replacement.

Scotland predicted XI: Clark; Hendry, McKenna, Cooper; Patterson, Gilmour, McTominay, Taylor; McGinn, Christie; Dykes

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Gunn, Kelly
Defenders:Cooper, Hendry, Hyam, Patterson, Porteous, Ralston, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor
Midfielders:Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay
Forwards:Christie, Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
June 2023Scotland 2 - 0 GeorgiaEuro qualifiers
September 2015Georgia 1 - 0 ScotlandEuro qualifiers
October 2014Scotland 1 - 0 GeorgiaEuro qualifiers
October 2007Georgia 2 - 0 ScotlandEuro qualifiers
March 2007Scotland 2 - 1 GeorgiaEuro qualifiers

Useful links