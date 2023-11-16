Georgia vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Georgia and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia will take on Scotland in the Euro qualifiers at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday.

Scotland have won five out of their six games so far in Group A and are second in the standings, tied on 15 points with Spain. Their nine-match unbeaten run in official competitions was ended by Spain in their most recent outing.

Georgia recently ended a run of three defeats in the qualifiers with a 4-0 win against Cyprus. It will be a difficult task for them to challenge Scotland who are the favourites to win the upcoming clash.

Georgia vs Scotland kick-off time

Date: November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

The game between Georgia and Scotland will be played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday.

How to watch Georgia vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Georgia team news

For November's upcoming matches, Georgia's squad has all the team's prominent players, and notably, coach Willy Sagnol did not introduce any uncapped players, although he faces the absence of 18-year-old Basel midfielder Gabriel Sigua due to injury.

Georgia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Mamuchashvili, Lochoshvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Azarovi; Kiteishvili, Kvevkveskiri; Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Socholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Dvali, Tabidze Midfielders: Gagnidze, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Lobzhanidze, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili, Mamuchashvili, Gocholeishvili Forwards: Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Scotland team news

Scotland were dealt a blow after their recent defeat to Spain when captain Andrew Robertson had to leave the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling. Unfortunately, the Liverpool left-back is set to miss the remainder of 2023 as he undergoes recovery from surgery.

Injuries have also affected Scotland's defensive lineup, with both Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney unavailable for the upcoming matches. In the final third, Southampton striker Che Adams has withdrawn due to a groin issue, leading to Lawrence Shankland being called up as his replacement.

Scotland predicted XI: Clark; Hendry, McKenna, Cooper; Patterson, Gilmour, McTominay, Taylor; McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gunn, Kelly Defenders: Cooper, Hendry, Hyam, Patterson, Porteous, Ralston, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor Midfielders: Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay Forwards: Christie, Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Scotland 2 - 0 Georgia Euro qualifiers September 2015 Georgia 1 - 0 Scotland Euro qualifiers October 2014 Scotland 1 - 0 Georgia Euro qualifiers October 2007 Georgia 2 - 0 Scotland Euro qualifiers March 2007 Scotland 2 - 1 Georgia Euro qualifiers

