Georgia vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Georgia and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will be looking to win their third straight game in all competitions when they take on Georgia in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Friday.

La Roja last defeated Croatia in the Nations League final, after overcoming Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals. However, after opening their European Championship qualification campaign with a 3-0 win over Norway, Luis de la Fuente's side suffered a 2-0 loss to Scotland in the last Group A tie.

Georgia are also in a similar run, but having played a game in surplus. Willy Sagnol's men played a 1-1 draw with Norway and beat Cyprus 2-1 win over Cyprus, but Scotland downed them by the same margin Spain lost against the Scotsmen in March.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Georgia vs Spain kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Georgia and Spain will be played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia.

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on September 8 in the United States (US).

How to watch Georgia vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on FS2, fuboTV and ViX+. Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Georgia team news

Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are set to lead the attack, with Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili in between the sticks, and captained by veteran defender Guram Kashia.

The likes of Otar Kakabadze, Luka Lochoshvili and Nika Kvekveskiri have not made the cut for the qualifiers.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Gocholeishvili, Chakvetadze, Aburjania, Kiteishvili, Azarovi; Mikaudtadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Dvali, Azarovi, Mamuchashvili, Gocholeishvili, Sazanov, Kalandadze Midfielders: Aburjania, Lobzhanidze, Kiteishvili, Davitashvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili, Mekvabishvili, Gagnidze, Kochorashvili Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze, Mikautadze

Spain team news

If Lamine Yamal features in the fixture, he will become the youngest ever to don La Roja's jersey at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 26 days.

No notable changes should be expected otherwise, with Alvaro Morata captaining the side and supported in attack by Marco Asensio, Gavi and Dani Olmo.

Dani Carvajal and Alejandro Balde as the full-backs, and Fabian Ruiz can accompany Rodri in the engine room.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Rodri, Ruiz; Asensio, Gavi, Olmo; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Kepa, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Laporte, Azpilicueta, Le Normand, Garcia, Pau Torres, Balde, Gaya Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Merino, Alex Baena Forwards: Olmo, Morata, Asensio, Yamal, Joselu, Williams, Pino, Abel Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Sep 5, 2021 Spain 4-0 Georgia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Mar 28, 2021 Georgia 1-2 Spain UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Jun 7, 2016 Spain 0-1 Georgia International friendly Oct 15, 2013 Spain 2-0 Georgia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Sep 11, 2012 Georgia 0-1 Spain UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

