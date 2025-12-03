How to watch Georgetown vs UMBC NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Georgetown Hoyas are headed back home to the nation’s capital, gearing up for a Wednesday night showdown with the UMBC Retrievers on December 3 at Capital One Arena.

Georgetown comes into the matchup still licking its wounds from a 78–65 setback against the Miami Hurricanes in the finale of the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida.

UMBC arrives in D.C. riding early momentum with a 5–2 record, matching its strongest start since the 2021–22 campaign, which doubled as Jim Ferry’s first season at the helm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown vs UMBC NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Georgetown vs UMBC: Date and tip-off time

The Hoyas will face off against the Retrievers in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., United States.

Date Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch Georgetown vs UMBC on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoyas and the Retrievers live on truTV nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Georgetown vs UMBC team news & key performers

Georgetown Hoyas team news

It's been a rough stretch for the Hoyas, in the earlier loss to Dayton, they dug themselves an early 13-3 hole, trailed by as many as 15 before halftime, and despite a furious late push behind Mack's 24-point outburst to force overtime, they watched the game slip away. The same sluggish starts haunted them against Miami, falling behind by 21 before the break and never truly threatening, even with a career-best 23-point showing from Caleb Williams.

After the Invitational, Mack, who leads Georgetown with 16.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, didn't shy away from accountability, taking responsibility for the team's slow openings and stressing that the fix begins with him. Lewis, the high-scoring transfer from Arizona, is right behind him in production, averaging 16.6 points this season.

UMBC Retrievers team news

The Retrievers are getting their first crack at a power-conference opponent this year after finishing last season 13-19 overall and 5-11 in America East play. They most recently rolled past Delaware State 71–57 on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

The offensive spark for UMBC has come from Jah’Likai King (12.9 ppg) and DJ Armstrong (12 ppg), with Armstrong lighting teams up from deep at a scorching 48.8% while averaging three triples a night. The Retrievers shoot a respectable 34.8% from long range collectively, noticeably better than Georgetown’s 28.4% clip.