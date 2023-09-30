This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
MLS
Dignity Health Sports Park
Sharp Galaxy 2023LA Galaxy
How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will be looking for their second MLS win in six games when they welcome Portland Timbers to the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

While the Falcons mustered a 3-3 draw with Austin last weekend, the Timbers aim to book their fifth straight league victory following a 3-2 result against Colorado Rapids amid a seven-game unbeaten run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 30, 2023
Kick-off time:9:30 pm ET
Venue:Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Chicharito, Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres and Lucas Calegari are all ruled out through injuries.

Billy Sharp is expected to save LA Galaxy's season, as the former Sheffield United forward continues to lead the line of attack - with Riqui Puig looking to add to his 14-goal contributions.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida, Leerdam; Puig, Rosell, Delgado; Fagundez, Sharp, Boyd

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson
Defenders:Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas
Midfielders:Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa
Forwards:Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi

Portland Timbers team news

The visitors also have a few players unavailable on account of injuries, in David Ayala, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Eryk Williamson.

On the other hand, Brazilian midfielder Evander could return to the XI after missing the Colorado win.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Paredes, Acosta; Moreno, Evander, Blanco; Boli

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ivacic, Bingham, Sulte, Bilichuk
Defenders:Zuparic, Araujo, McGraw, Mabiala, Clegg, Bravo, Rasmussen, Mosquera, Bonilla, Miller, Jones-Riley
Midfielders:Griffith, Evander, Acosta, Paredes, D. Chara, Caliskan, Y. Chara, Loria
Forwards:Mora, Boli, Ikoba, Gutierrez, Moreno, Blanco, Antony, Asprilla

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 25, 2023Portland Timbers 0-0 LA GalaxyMLS
Feb 12, 2023LA Galaxy 1-4 Portland TimbersClub Friendlies
Jun 18, 2022LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland TimbersMLS
Apr 3, 2022Portland Timbers 1-3 LA GalaxyMLS
Oct 16, 2021LA Galaxy 2-1 Portland TimbersMLS

Useful links

