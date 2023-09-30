LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

LA Galaxy will be looking for their second MLS win in six games when they welcome Portland Timbers to the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.
While the Falcons mustered a 3-3 draw with Austin last weekend, the Timbers aim to book their fifth straight league victory following a 3-2 result against Colorado Rapids amid a seven-game unbeaten run.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, USA.
It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).
How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
LA Galaxy team news
Chicharito, Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres and Lucas Calegari are all ruled out through injuries.
Billy Sharp is expected to save LA Galaxy's season, as the former Sheffield United forward continues to lead the line of attack - with Riqui Puig looking to add to his 14-goal contributions.
LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida, Leerdam; Puig, Rosell, Delgado; Fagundez, Sharp, Boyd
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson
|Defenders:
|Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas
|Midfielders:
|Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa
|Forwards:
|Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi
Portland Timbers team news
The visitors also have a few players unavailable on account of injuries, in David Ayala, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Eryk Williamson.
On the other hand, Brazilian midfielder Evander could return to the XI after missing the Colorado win.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Paredes, Acosta; Moreno, Evander, Blanco; Boli
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ivacic, Bingham, Sulte, Bilichuk
|Defenders:
|Zuparic, Araujo, McGraw, Mabiala, Clegg, Bravo, Rasmussen, Mosquera, Bonilla, Miller, Jones-Riley
|Midfielders:
|Griffith, Evander, Acosta, Paredes, D. Chara, Caliskan, Y. Chara, Loria
|Forwards:
|Mora, Boli, Ikoba, Gutierrez, Moreno, Blanco, Antony, Asprilla
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 25, 2023
|Portland Timbers 0-0 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|Feb 12, 2023
|LA Galaxy 1-4 Portland Timbers
|Club Friendlies
|Jun 18, 2022
|LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|Apr 3, 2022
|Portland Timbers 1-3 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|Oct 16, 2021
|LA Galaxy 2-1 Portland Timbers
|MLS