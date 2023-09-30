LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will be looking for their second MLS win in six games when they welcome Portland Timbers to the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

While the Falcons mustered a 3-3 draw with Austin last weekend, the Timbers aim to book their fifth straight league victory following a 3-2 result against Colorado Rapids amid a seven-game unbeaten run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The MLS match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Chicharito, Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres and Lucas Calegari are all ruled out through injuries.

Billy Sharp is expected to save LA Galaxy's season, as the former Sheffield United forward continues to lead the line of attack - with Riqui Puig looking to add to his 14-goal contributions.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida, Leerdam; Puig, Rosell, Delgado; Fagundez, Sharp, Boyd

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann, Cervantes, Jillson Defenders: Coulibaly, Yoshida, Mavinga, Alfaro, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude, Leerdam, Cuevas Midfielders: Cerrillo, Rosell, Puig, Delgado, Saldana, Aguirre, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Fagundez, Boyd, Perez, Costa Forwards: Sharp, Judd, Bibout, Barrios, Edwards, Joveljic, Vivi

Portland Timbers team news

The visitors also have a few players unavailable on account of injuries, in David Ayala, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Eryk Williamson.

On the other hand, Brazilian midfielder Evander could return to the XI after missing the Colorado win.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Paredes, Acosta; Moreno, Evander, Blanco; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham, Sulte, Bilichuk Defenders: Zuparic, Araujo, McGraw, Mabiala, Clegg, Bravo, Rasmussen, Mosquera, Bonilla, Miller, Jones-Riley Midfielders: Griffith, Evander, Acosta, Paredes, D. Chara, Caliskan, Y. Chara, Loria Forwards: Mora, Boli, Ikoba, Gutierrez, Moreno, Blanco, Antony, Asprilla

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 25, 2023 Portland Timbers 0-0 LA Galaxy MLS Feb 12, 2023 LA Galaxy 1-4 Portland Timbers Club Friendlies Jun 18, 2022 LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland Timbers MLS Apr 3, 2022 Portland Timbers 1-3 LA Galaxy MLS Oct 16, 2021 LA Galaxy 2-1 Portland Timbers MLS

