Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Istanbulspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Istanbulspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday. The defending champions will be looking to go level on points with log leaders, Fenerbahce by securing a win over Istanbulspor.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. They are also unbeaten in nine league games and have won seven out of those. They will be extremely confident of getting their 29th win of the season. The visitors have lost 10 out of the last 14 matches they have played and will find it difficult to deal with the upcoming challenge.

Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor kick-off time

Date: January 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Rams Global Stadium

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray continue to miss the contributions of Hakim Ziyech and Cedric Bakambu due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, where both players are poised to progress to the knockout stage.

The home team will have to deal with the absence of key central defender Abdulkerim Bardakci, who received a yellow card in the victory over Trabzonspor, resulting in a suspension. On the injury front, Sergio Oliveira is the sole current absence for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Sanchez, B A Yilmaz; Demirbay, Torreira; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Istanbulspor team news

Istanbulspor are anticipated to have their full squad available for this encounter, as Vefa Temel returns from suspension after missing the win against Kayserispor.

Giannelli Imbula is once again expected to be unavailable for the squad as there are indications of a potential exit this month.

Istanbulspor predicted XI: Arda; Erdogan, Yesil, Deli; Sambissa, Mamadou, Vorobjovas, Loshaj, Yasar; Ndao, Ethemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Serbest, Arda Defenders: Yeşil, Coly, Vorobjovas, Duhaney, Erdoğan, Yaşar Midfielders: Öztürk, Temel, Rroca, Köylü, Mamadou, Deli, Sarıkaya, Ethemi, Loshaj Forwards: Ndao, Gültekin, Şahan, Topatar, Traoré, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/26/23 İstanbulspor 0 - 1 Galatasaray Super Lig 05/16/23 İstanbulspor 0 - 2 Galatasaray Super Lig 03/04/23 İstanbulspor 0 - 6 Galatasaray Friendly 12/25/22 Galatasaray 2 - 1 İstanbulspor Super Lig 09/24/22 Galatasaray 2 - 1 İstanbulspor Friendly

