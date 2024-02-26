Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday. The hosts are just a point behind leaders Fenerbahce, with a game in hand. Antalyaspor are struggling in ninth place in the standings.

Galatasaray were on an unbeaten run that lasted 14 matches - until they were defeated by Sparta Prague in their most recent outing. On the other hand, Antalyaspor are winless in their last five games and it will be difficult for them to mount a challenge away from home against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor kick-off time

Date: February 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Rams Global Stadium

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm for fans in the US.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will be without their recent acquisition Serge Aurier, who is sidelined due to a back injury.

Hakim Ziyech remains absent as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury while Tanguy Ndombele is also unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Mauro Icardi, having netted his 13th goal of the campaign against Ankaragucu, is poised to lead the attack once more.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Sanchez, B.A. Yilmaz; Demirbay, Torreira; Zaha, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz Defenders: Sanchez, Bardakci, Yesilyurt, Kohn, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Demiroglu, Zaha

Antalyaspor team news

Sagiv Jehezkel will not feature for Antalyaspor in their upcoming match, continuing his absence following a club-imposed suspension that has seen him miss the last eight games.

Adam Buksa, with 12 goals in 23 league outings and currently on loan from Lens, is anticipated to be at the forefront of Antalyaspor's offense once again.

Antalyaspor predicted XI: Leite; Yesilyurt, Sari, Ozturk, Vural; Kaluzinski, Safuri; Bytyqi, Saric, Larsson; Buksa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leite, Dadakdeniz, Ozkan Defenders: Toprak, Sari, Ozturk, Gerxhaliu, Naldo, Toprak, Vural, Pinar, Yilmaz, Balci Midfielders: Rakip, Kaluzinski, Saric, Ekelik, Safuri, De Streek, Milosevic, Uzun Forwards: Bytyqi, Larsson, Yesilyurt, Buksa, Assombalonga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 07/10/23 Süper Lig Antalyaspor 0 - 2 Galatasaray 21/01/23 Süper Lig Galatasaray 2 - 1 Antalyaspor 08/08/22 Süper Lig Antalyaspor 0 - 1 Galatasaray 20/05/22 Süper Lig Antalyaspor 1 - 1 Galatasaray 25/12/21 Süper Lig Galatasaray 2 - 0 Antalyaspor

