Fulham vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston Villa will aim to revisit their Premier League top-four hopes when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Saturday.

The Villans slipped fifth on account of their 2-1 home defeat against Manchester United, while Fulham are on a four-game unbeaten run after Marco Silva's side beat Bournemouth 3-1 last weekend.

Fulham vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Aston Villa will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are back at the club as runners-up with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Tosin Adarabioyo is likely to recover in time after missing the Bournemouth win due to a knock.

Kenny Tete is a doubt with a calf problem, whereas Raul Jimenez is set to remain sidelined until around March end due to a thigh injury.

Rodrigo Muniz is once again expected to get the nod over Chelsea-owned Armando Broja in attack.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Diop, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira Forwards: Broja, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Aston Villa team news

Boubacar Kamara suffered a knee injury in the loss against Man Utd that can possibly rule out the midfielder for the rest of the season.

Either Youri Tielemans or Moussa Diaby could deputise for Kamara, while Pau Torres and Lucas Digne are also in line for returns subject to full fitness.

Villa boss Unai Emery is otherwise without the likes of Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran through injuries.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Tielemans, Bailey; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fulham and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 12, 2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Premier League July 26, 2023 Fulham 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League Summer Series April 25, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham Premier League October 20, 2022 Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa Premier League April 4, 2021 Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Premier League

