Fulham vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Fulham and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League sides Fulham and Tottenham will battle for a place in a Carabao Cup tie at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

As both teams enter the EFL Cup in the second round, Marco Silva's side picked up a point in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, while Ange Postecoglou's men recorded a 2-0 win at Bournemouth the last time out.

Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm BST Venue: Craven Cottage

The Carabao Cup match between Fulham and Tottenham will be played at the Craven Cottage football stadium in Fulham, West London, England.

It will kick off at 2:45pm BST on August 29 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Calvin Bassey was sent off against Arsenal at the weekend and his suspension is across domestic competitions. Meanwhile, Tim Ream is back from a ban and should serve as Bassey's replacement.

With Willian unlikely to be risked off his muscular issue, Silva is expected to make quite a few other changes as well. Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed, Adama Traore, Kevin Mbabu and Marek Rodak are all tipped to start.

Regardless of a good show against Arsenal, Raul Jimenez may also lose his place to Carlos Vinicius for the cup tie.

Fulham possible XI: Rodak; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Traore, Cairney, Wilson; Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak Defenders: Diop, Adarabioyo, Ream, Kongonlo, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Wilson, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Knockaert

Tottenham team news

With Destiny Udogie considered a doubt, Spurs remain without Alfie Whiteman, Tanguy Ndombele, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil on account of injuries.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso can see themselves start despite uncertainties around their future at the club.

Fraser Forster could be handed a start in goal, while Postecoglou may also look to include the likes of Ivan Perisic, Oliver Skipp, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Davinson Sanchez here.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Emerson, Sanchez, Van de Ven, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso; Perisic, Richarlison, Solomon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 23, 2023 Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Premier League Sep 3, 2022 Tottenham 2-1 Fulham Premier League Mar 4, 2021 Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Premier League Jan 13, 2021 Tottenham 1-1 Fulham Premier League Jan 20, 2019 Fulham 1-2 Tottenham Premier League

