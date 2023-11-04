Fulham vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United are looking to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when the Red Devils take on Fulham in Saturday's Premier League game at Craven Cottage.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure amid Zinedine Zidane's name emerging as his possible replacement at the club, after United ended their Carabao Cup title defence with Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Newcastle United. It was the same scoreline that Manchester City emerged victorious in the derby clash at Old Trafford last Sunday.

On the other hand, Marco Silva's men made progress in the Carabao Cup following a 3-1 win at Ipswich Town, with Fulham registering a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their previous league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am EDT Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am EDT on November 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on fubo, UNIVERSO, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

The hosts' treatment room is still occupied by the likes of Issa Diop, Tosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore and Kenny Tete.

Rodrigo Muniz might keep his place in the XI having found the net against Ipswich, which means Raul Jimenez may move to the bench.

Bernd Leno, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson should feature at the back.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Man Utd team news

Casemiro looked to have picked up a fresh concern in the Newcastle loss, and the Brazilian may return among the likes of Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez in the infirmary, while Jadon Sancho faces time out on internal disciplinary grounds.

Raphael Varane is also a doubt after missing the cup tie on account of an illness, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka came off the bench the last time out following a thigh problem.

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should be counted among the sure starters against Fulham.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 28, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Fulham Premier League Mar 19, 2023 Manchester United 3-1 Fulham FA Cup Nov 13, 2022 Fulham 1-2 Manchester United Premier League May 18, 2021 Manchester United 1-1 Fulham Premier League Jan 20, 2021 Fulham 1-2 Manchester United Premier League

