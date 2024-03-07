Freiburg vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Freiburg and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already faced each other twice in the group stage, Freiburg and West Ham United will renew acquaintances for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night at the Europa-Park Stadion.

David Moyes' side won both of the previous meetings with Freiburg in Group A, securing a straight passage to the last 16, while the German side went down the hard route after finishing runners-up, and had to send Lens home packing in the knockout playoff round to set up this revenge tie.

Freiburg vs West Ham United kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Europa-Park Stadium

The game between West Ham and Freiburg will be played at the Europa-Park Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Kick-off is at 3 pm ET in the US

How to watch Freiburg vs West Ham United online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, CBS and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

Freiburg have no fresh injury concerns following their draw with Bayern Munich over the weekend, but manager Christian Streich remains without Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (ACL), Max Rosenfelder (tendon), Lukas Kubler (hip) and Kenneth Schmidt (abdominal) for the time being.

Philipp Lienhart also missed the clash with the champions due to a long-term groin issue, although he is set to return to training this week.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uphoff, Müller, Atubolu Defenders: Lienhart, Schmidt, Schlotterbeck, Ginter, Kübler, Sildillia, Gulde Midfielders: Makengo, Rosenfelder, Weisshaup, Eggstein, Eggestein, Höfler, Grifo, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Holer, Rohl, Adamu, Philipp, Gregoritsch

West Ham United team news

West Ham aren't believed to have any fresh injury concerns at this time, with attacker Maxwel Cornet being the only absence.

Lukasz Fabianski has primarily been Moyes' go-to custodian in Europe, and the veteran is expected to return despite Alphonse Areola's outstanding performance against Everton.

West Ham United possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal Midfielders: Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 14/03/24 West Ham United 2-0 SC Freiburg UEFA Europa League 08/03/24 SC Freiburg 1-2 West Ham United UEFA Europa League

