How to watch today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax will need to overcome a one-goal deficit from the first leg when they travel to Deutsche Bank Park to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the reverse match of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

Frankfurt won the Johan Cruijff ArenA leg 2-1, and the winner on aggregate here will face either AZ or Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Deutsche Bank Park

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Ellyes Skhiri will be back from a domestic suspension but a booking away from a European ban. He is expected to be joined in attack by Michy Batshuayi.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Collins will miss the match as the defender picked up his milestone yellow card in the first leg.

On the injury front, Igor Matanovic, Aurele Amenda and Timothy Chandler remain confined to the infirmary.

Ajax team news

English midfielder Jordan Henderson will have to serve a one-match ban after being booked last week, but Davy Klaassen is back from his European ban

Wout Weghorst, Youri Regeer, and Owen Wijndal are ruled out through injuries, with Remko Pasveer sustaining an injury in the first leg. Jay Gorter will deputise in goal, given that January signing Matheus is not a part of the club's Europa League squad.

SGE Last 2 matches AJX 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Ajax 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Ajax 2 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

