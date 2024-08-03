This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's France Women vs Brazil Women Olympics quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Summer OlympicsFranceBrazilFrance vs Brazil

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between France Women and Brazil Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts France Women and Brazil Women will clash at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday in a bid to claim a semi-final spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

while France topped Group A after beating New Zealand 2-1 in their final group game, Brazil landed themselves one of the best third-placed teams despite back-to-back defeats against Japan and Spain.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France Women vs Brazil Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 3, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
Venue:Stade de la Beaujoire

The 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between France Women and Brazil Women will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, August 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch France Women vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics quarter-final match between France Women and Brazil Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), NBC Sports, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France Women team news

Captain Wendie Renard could shake off her injury in time for the quarter-final tie, while Sandie Toletti and Kadidiatou Diani will also be expecting to see themselves back in the XI.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto leads the Olympics goalscoring charts with five goals to her name.

France Women possible XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Toletti, Bacha; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud
Defenders:Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy
Midfielders:Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali
Forwards:Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Brazil Women team news

Brazil legend Marta is suspended on account of her red card in last weekend's 2-0 loss against Spain, while full-back Antonia is a doubt on account of a knock.

Head coach Arthur Elias may think of bringing in Jheniffer and Gabi Portilho in attack versus France.

Brazil Women possible XI: Lorena; Thais, Tarciane, Lauren, Tamires; Ludmila, Duda, Yaya, Jheniffer; Kerolin, Portilho.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lorena, Taina
Defenders:Antonia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Tamires, Yasmin, Ferreira
Midfielders:Sampaio, Yaya, Ana Vitoria
Forwards:Kerolin, Adriana, Jheniffer, Ludmila, Gabi Nunes, Gabi Portilho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France Women and Brazil Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
July 29, 2023France 2-1 BrazilFIFA Women's World Cup
February 19, 2022France 2-1 BrazilTurnoi de France
March 7, 2020France 1-0 BrazilTurnoi de France
June 23, 2019France 2-1 AET BrazilFIFA Women's World Cup
November 10, 2018France 3-1 BrazilFriendlies Women

Useful links

