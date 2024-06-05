France vs Luxembourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between France and Luxembourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will face Luxembourg in an international friendly at the Saint Symphorien Stadium on Wednesday.

France were unbeaten during the Euro qualifiers and will be confident of a strong start to the upcoming European championship. Luxembourg have nothing to play for in this game but will look to get some preparation done for the UEFA Nations League.

France vs Luxembourg kick-off time

Date: June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Saint Symphorien Stadium

The match will be played at the Saint Symphorien Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch France vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

France team news

N'Golo Kante has returned to the squad after a productive and largely injury-free season with Al-Ittihad.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is the only uncapped player in Deschamps's squad. Lucas Hernandez will miss Euro 2024 due to a serious knee injury that also ended his World Cup 2022 campaign.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Maignan, Areola Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Koundé, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konaté Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot, Zaïre-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappé, Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Luxembourg team news

Luxembourg's long-serving coach Luc Holtz will be without midfield stalwart Leandro Barreiro this month, but the Red and Whites will otherwise bring most of their familiar faces to France.

Luxembourg predicted XI: Moris; Bohnert, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Jans; Sinani, S. Thill, Olesen, Martins Pereira, Dardari; Rodrigues.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moris, Schon, Cardoso, Fox Defenders: Mahmutović, Gerson, Selimović, Jans, Džogović, Carlson, Chanot, Lohei Midfielders: Bohnert, Martins, Thill, Olesen, Thill, Philipps, Ikene, Mustafić Forwards: Jonathans, Curci, Sinani, Rodrigues, Dardari, Videira

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/09/17 France 0 - 0 Luxembourg World Cup qualifier 26/03/17 Luxembourg 1 - 3 France World Cup qualifier 26/03/11 Luxembourg 0 - 2 France Euros 13/10/10 France 2 - 0 Luxembourg Euros 30/10/85 France 6 - 0 Luxembourg Euros

