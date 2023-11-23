Fortaleza vs Botafogo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brazil Serie A match between Fortaleza and Botafogo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Botafogo will look to return to winning ways and move back to the top of the Brasileiro table when they make the trip to face Fortaleza on Thursday at Estadio Castelao.

Fortaleza have had a middling campaign and sit in 12th spot with 43 points from 33 games after winning none of their last seven league outings. They fell to their 14th defeat of the league campaign last time around, falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Cruzeiro.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have made much of the early running in this year's Brazilian Serie A, topping the table for the chunk of the season. However, a six-game winless streak has left the door open for others to enter the title race as they find themselves trailing Palmeiras at the summit by two points, albeit with a game in hand.

The visitors played out a 2-2 draw against fellow title rivals RB Bragantino in their most recent outing, arresting their losing streak in the league to four games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fortaleza vs Botafogo kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT Venue: Estadio Governador Placido Aderaldo Castelo

The Brasileiro game between Fortaleza and Botafogo will take place on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Estadio Governador Placido Aderaldo Castelo, also known as the Castelão or Gigante da Boa Vista, in Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil. It will kick off at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT in the United States (US).

How to watch Fortaleza vs Botafogo online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fortaleza team news

Fortaleza will remain without the services of Hercules (ACL), Tobias Figueiredo (thigh) and Vinicius Zanocelo (groin), as they continue their recovery process from respective injury problems.

Star right-winger Yago Pikachu has netted 11 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions this season, and will definitely be one to watch in this game alongside top-scorer Juan Martin Lucero, who has netted 23 times this term.

Fortaleza possible XI: Ricardo; Tinga, Britez, Titi, Pacheco; Welison, Alexandre; Pikachu, Pochettino, Guilherme; Lucero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brito, Miguel, Kozlinski, Ricardo, Khendran, Souza Defenders: Schappo, Pacheco, Brítez, Titi, Henrique, Tinga, Patrick, Kauã, Escobar, Gustavo, Benevenuto, Dudu, Geilson Midfielders: Welison, Dias, Dantas, Sasha, Alexandre, Augusto, Machuca, Gabriel, Pochettino, Michel, Pikachu, Brayan, Crispim, Calebe Forwards: Guilherme, Amorim, Lucero, Romarinho, Landerson, Wendel, Barros, Romero, Kauan, Luka, Marinho, Rocha, Galhardo

Botafogo team news

Botafogo recently announced the appointment of former Gremio, Corinthians and Atletico Paranaense boss Tiago Nunes as their new head coach and this will be the 43-year-old's first game in charge of the club.

Midfielder Patrick de Paula and former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva are both sidelined for the remainder of the season with knee injuries.

Star striker Tiquinho Soares picked up an ankle injury in Botafogo's previous game against Bragantino and had to leave the field inside the opening 20 minutes, but he has since recovered and should be raring to go on Thursday.

Botafogo's starting goalkeeper Lucas Perri is called for the Brazilian national team and is likely to miss out here. With him unavailable, Gatito Fernández will fill in between the sticks for the visitors.

Botafogo possible XI: Fernandez; Di Placido, Adryelson, Cuesta, Marcal; Tche Tche, Freitas; Santos, Eduardo, Sa; Tiquinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernando, Gabriel, Fernández, Toebe Defenders: Sampaio, Marçal, Sousa, Adryelson, Wallison, Maciel, Kawan, Ponte, Ryan, Hugo, Bastos, Cuesta, Di Plácido Midfielders: Barbosa, Espinoza, Newton, Vermudt, Raí, Hernández, Kauê, Eduardo, Dias, Tchê Tchê, Valim, Balbino, Segovia, Galvão, Montes, Pires, Freitas, Fernandes Forwards: Soares, Genuino, Adamo, Alberto, Costa, Henrique, Talero, Nascimento, Sapata, Santos, Sá, Abreu, Janderson, Fabiano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/6/23 Botafogo 2-0 Fortaleza Brazil Serie A 5/9/22 Fortaleza 1-3 Botafogo Brazil Serie A 16/5/22 Botafogo 3-1 Fortaleza Brazil Serie A 23/11/20 Botafogo 1-2 Fortaleza Brazil Serie A 17/8/20 Fortaleza 0-0 Botafogo Brazil Serie A

Useful links