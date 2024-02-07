Forge vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Forge and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news

Forge and Guadalajara (Chivas) will face off for a CONCACAF Champions Cup round one encounter on Wednesday.

Bobby Smyrniotis led his side to the Champions Cup by winning the 2023 Canadian Premier League, while Fernando Gago's men enter the tie after back-to-back Liga MX wins against Toluca and Atletico San Luis.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Forge vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Tim Hortons Field

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Forge and Chivas will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Canada.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Forge vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to be watch and stream online live through Tubi and ViX+.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Forge team news

Captain Kyle Bekker is likely to start alongside Alessandro Hojabrpour and Noah Jensen in midfield, with Terrran Campbell expected to lead a three-man frontline.

Forge possible XI: Kalongo; Samuel, Metusala, Achinioti-Jonsson, Poku; Bekker, Hojabrpour, Jensen; Choiniere, Campbell, Badibanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders: Duncan, Samuel, Metusala, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders: Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jonsson, Borges, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Kane Forwards: Choiniere, Hamilton, Campbell, Tavernier, Badibanga

Chivas team news

Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros remain sidelined through injuries.

Meanwhile, Gago can possibly make a few changes for the mid-week fixture after the Atletico San Luis win at the weekend.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Castillo, Briseno, Orozco, Chavez; Beltran, Guzman, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Cowell, Padilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time Forge and Chivas face each other across all competitions.

