This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Forge vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
WATCH ON VIX+
Forge FC Chivas Concachampions
CONCACAF Champions CupCD Guadalajara

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Forge and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news

Forge and Guadalajara (Chivas) will face off for a CONCACAF Champions Cup round one encounter on Wednesday.

Bobby Smyrniotis led his side to the Champions Cup by winning the 2023 Canadian Premier League, while Fernando Gago's men enter the tie after back-to-back Liga MX wins against Toluca and Atletico San Luis.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Forge vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 7, 2024
Kick-off time:10 pm ET
Venue:Tim Hortons Field

Next Match

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Forge and Chivas will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Canada.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Forge vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

In the US, the game is available to be watch and stream online live through Tubi and ViX+.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Forge team news

Captain Kyle Bekker is likely to start alongside Alessandro Hojabrpour and Noah Jensen in midfield, with Terrran Campbell expected to lead a three-man frontline.

Forge possible XI: Kalongo; Samuel, Metusala, Achinioti-Jonsson, Poku; Bekker, Hojabrpour, Jensen; Choiniere, Campbell, Badibanga

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders:Duncan, Samuel, Metusala, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders:Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jonsson, Borges, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Kane
Forwards:Choiniere, Hamilton, Campbell, Tavernier, Badibanga

Chivas team news

Gilberto Sepulveda, Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros remain sidelined through injuries.

Meanwhile, Gago can possibly make a few changes for the mid-week fixture after the Atletico San Luis win at the weekend.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Castillo, Briseno, Orozco, Chavez; Beltran, Guzman, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Cowell, Padilla

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo
Midfielders:Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
Forwards:Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigido, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time Forge and Chivas face each other across all competitions.

Useful links

Advertisement

Editors' Picks