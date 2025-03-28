How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to battle with the Buffalo Sabres to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Flyers are 30th in the league and have had trouble on the power play, completing just 13.9% of their opportunities. The Sabres, on the other hand, are marginally better at 17.6%, ranking 27th.

The Flyers have a tiny advantage in the face-off circle, earning 50.1% of their total draws, while the Sabres only won 48% (26th).

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an electrifying NHL game on March 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date March 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Samuel Ersson boasts a 20-15-5 record that features a 3.13 GAA,. 882 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Ivan Fedotov has been posting a 5-13-3 record and a 3.21 GAA with a .877 SV%.

Travis Konecny leads the team in offensive points with 69, which includes 24 goals and 45 assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Ristolainen Upper body injury Out Ryan Ellis Back injury Out for Season

Buffalo Sabres team news

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holds a 23-22-4 record, a 3.16 GAA, and .888 SV%, including two shutouts.

James Reimer has been earning a record of 5-8-2 and a 2.94 GAA, with a .901 SV%.

Tage Thompson is scoring 63 points, which includes an outstanding 36 goals and 27 assists.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Greenway Lower body injury Day-to-Day Josh Norris Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The previous five meetings between the Flyers and Sabres have been evenly divided, with Philadelphia earning two of the last three meetings, including a resounding 5-2 triumph in November 2024. However, the Sabres have proven their ability to score in previous confrontations, winning handily in games like the 5-2 triumph in November 2023 and the 6-3 victory in April 2023. Buffalo's offensive leaders, such as Tage Thompson might take advantage of the Flyers' shaky power play and unreliable goaltending, despite their recent success giving them confidence. However, Travis Konecny and the Flyers' offense may be given opportunities by the Sabres' poor penalty kill and defensive mistakes. This game might go either way because both teams have demonstrated the ability to take advantage of each other's shortcomings. The team that is able to maintain possession and restrict defensive errors may prevail.

Date Results Nov 17, 2024 Flyers 5-2 Sabres Apr 06, 2024 Sabres 4-2 Flyers Nov 04, 2023 Flyers 5-1 Sabres Nov 02, 2023 Sabres 5-2 Flyers Apr 02, 2023 Sabres 6-3 Flyers

