How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Philadelphia Flyers are scheduled to battle with the Buffalo Sabres to start a high-voltage NHL game on March 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.
The Flyers are 30th in the league and have had trouble on the power play, completing just 13.9% of their opportunities. The Sabres, on the other hand, are marginally better at 17.6%, ranking 27th.
The Flyers have a tiny advantage in the face-off circle, earning 50.1% of their total draws, while the Sabres only won 48% (26th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an electrifying NHL game on March 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Date
March 29, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
Venue
Wells Fargo Center
Location
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Buffalo Sabres team news
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Samuel Ersson boasts a 20-15-5 record that features a 3.13 GAA,. 882 SV%, and 2 shutouts.
Ivan Fedotov has been posting a 5-13-3 record and a 3.21 GAA with a .877 SV%.
Travis Konecny leads the team in offensive points with 69, which includes 24 goals and 45 assists.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Rasmus Ristolainen
Upper body injury
Out
Ryan Ellis
Back injury
Out for Season
Buffalo Sabres team news
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen holds a 23-22-4 record, a 3.16 GAA, and .888 SV%, including two shutouts.
James Reimer has been earning a record of 5-8-2 and a 2.94 GAA, with a .901 SV%.
Tage Thompson is scoring 63 points, which includes an outstanding 36 goals and 27 assists.
Buffalo Sabres injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jordan Greenway
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Josh Norris
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record
The previous five meetings between the Flyers and Sabres have been evenly divided, with Philadelphia earning two of the last three meetings, including a resounding 5-2 triumph in November 2024. However, the Sabres have proven their ability to score in previous confrontations, winning handily in games like the 5-2 triumph in November 2023 and the 6-3 victory in April 2023. Buffalo's offensive leaders, such as Tage Thompson might take advantage of the Flyers' shaky power play and unreliable goaltending, despite their recent success giving them confidence. However, Travis Konecny and the Flyers' offense may be given opportunities by the Sabres' poor penalty kill and defensive mistakes. This game might go either way because both teams have demonstrated the ability to take advantage of each other's shortcomings. The team that is able to maintain possession and restrict defensive errors may prevail.
Date
Results
Nov 17, 2024
Flyers 5-2 Sabres
Apr 06, 2024
Sabres 4-2 Flyers
Nov 04, 2023
Flyers 5-1 Sabres
Nov 02, 2023
Sabres 5-2 Flyers
Apr 02, 2023
Sabres 6-3 Flyers