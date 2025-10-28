How to watch today's Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1) head east to face the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) on Tuesday night, with puck drop set at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philly.
Pittsburgh rolls into this one riding some serious momentum, having claimed five wins in their last six outings — the latest being a convincing 6-3 takedown of the St. Louis Blues on Monday. On the other side, the Flyers are finding their own rhythm, snagging three victories in their past four games, including a gritty 4-3 shootout triumph over the New York Islanders last time out.
Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Flyers in an exciting NHL game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Tuesday, October 28, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news
Philadelphia Flyers team news
Trevor Zegras has been driving the play for Philadelphia to start the season, piling up eight points so far with two goals and six helpers. Right alongside him, Sean Couturier continues to be a steady two-way presence, matching that eight-point output with a pair of goals and six assists of his own.
In net, Daniel Vladar has been quietly excellent — a 3-2-0 record backed by a 1.80 GAA and a sparkling .932 save percentage puts him among the league’s early standouts between the pipes.
Philadelphia Flyers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Tricep
|Out
Pittsburgh Penguins team news
There’s been no slowing down Evgeni Malkin, who is off to a blistering start with 14 points (three goals and 11 assists) through his first nine games, setting the tone offensively for Pittsburgh.
Captain Sidney Crosby is right behind him with 11 points of his own, fueled by six goals and five assists — once again proving he still runs the show. Meanwhile, in goal, Arturs Silovs has held his own with a 3-1-1 mark, stopping 139 pucks and posting a 2.60 GAA along with a .914 save percentage.
Pittsburgh Penguins injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Joel Blomqvist
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Kevin Hayes
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Caleb Jones
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Tanner Howe
|ACL
|Out
|Rickard Rakell
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record
|Date (US)
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|02/28/25
|NHL
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Philadelphia Flyers
|5–4
|02/26/25
|NHL
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6–1
|02/09/25
|NHL
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|3–2
|12/24/24
|NHL
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Philadelphia Flyers
|7–3
|02/26/24
|NHL
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Philadelphia Flyers
|7–6