How to watch today's Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1) head east to face the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) on Tuesday night, with puck drop set at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philly.

Pittsburgh rolls into this one riding some serious momentum, having claimed five wins in their last six outings — the latest being a convincing 6-3 takedown of the St. Louis Blues on Monday. On the other side, the Flyers are finding their own rhythm, snagging three victories in their past four games, including a gritty 4-3 shootout triumph over the New York Islanders last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Flyers in an exciting NHL game on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Trevor Zegras has been driving the play for Philadelphia to start the season, piling up eight points so far with two goals and six helpers. Right alongside him, Sean Couturier continues to be a steady two-way presence, matching that eight-point output with a pair of goals and six assists of his own.

In net, Daniel Vladar has been quietly excellent — a 3-2-0 record backed by a 1.80 GAA and a sparkling .932 save percentage puts him among the league’s early standouts between the pipes.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Ristolainen Tricep Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

There’s been no slowing down Evgeni Malkin, who is off to a blistering start with 14 points (three goals and 11 assists) through his first nine games, setting the tone offensively for Pittsburgh.

Captain Sidney Crosby is right behind him with 11 points of his own, fueled by six goals and five assists — once again proving he still runs the show. Meanwhile, in goal, Arturs Silovs has held his own with a 3-1-1 mark, stopping 139 pucks and posting a 2.60 GAA along with a .914 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Joel Blomqvist Lower body injury Out Kevin Hayes Upper body injury Out Caleb Jones Lower body injury Out Tanner Howe ACL Out Rickard Rakell Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia Flyers vs Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record