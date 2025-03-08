How to watch the NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Seattle Kraken, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Philadelphia Flyers will host the Seattle Kraken to start a thrilling NHL game on March 8, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT. The Seattle Kraken will try to end a three-game losing streak on the road.

Philadelphia is 27-28-8 overall and has a 15-15-1 home record. The Flyers have an 8-12-2 record when it comes to taking greater penalty minutes compared to their opponents.

Seattle comes in with a 26-33-4 overall record and a 12-18-0 road record. With a 24-5-3 record in games when they score three goals or more, the Kraken have experienced success in creating offense.

This is the teams' second meeting of the season; Seattle prevailed 6-4 in their first game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken: Date and puck-drop time

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Seattle Kraken in an epic NHL game on March 8, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date March 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Philadelphia Flyers vs Seattle Kraken team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Matvei Michkov has scored six goals and provided six assists in his previous ten games.

Owen Tippett has scored eighteen goals and provided seventeen assists.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Garnet Hathaway Back injury Day-to-Day Ryan Ellis Upper body injury Out

Seattle Kraken team news

Shane Wright scored five goals and provided six assists during his last ten games for the Kraken.

Chandler Stephenson scored ten goals and provided thirty-one assists.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brandon Tanev Trade Reasons Day-to-Day

Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken head-to-head record

The Seattle Kraken have outscored the Philadelphia Flyers in their last five meetings, winning four of them, including a 6-4 triumph on October 18, 2024, earlier in the season. The Kraken have scored at least 4 goals in three of the last five contests against the Flyers, demonstrating their ability to score huge offensive totals. Philadelphia, on the other hand, has played close games lately; their only victory occurred in a narrow 3-2 victory on the 11th of February, 2024. This game may go either way because of Philadelphia's patchy home record and Seattle's difficulties traveling. The Kraken have a great chance of ending their road losing series if they can produce offensively as they did in their prior victories. But the Flyers may grind out a victory at home if they can keep the score low, like they did throughout the two tight losses.

Date Results Oct 18, 2024 Kraken 6-4 Flyers Feb 11, 2024 Flyers 3-2 Kraken Dec 30, 2023 Kraken 2-1 Flyers Feb 17, 2023 Kraken 6-2 Flyers Feb 12, 2023 Kraken 4-3 Flyers

