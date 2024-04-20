Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Fluminense and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will take on Vasco da Gama in the Brasileirao at the Maracana on Saturday.

Both teams have played two games in the new campaign. Fluminense are still chasing their first win of the new season whereas Vasco began their season with a win. Both teams will be looking to go all-out for a win to climb up the standings and build a winning run in the early stages of the season.

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US

How to watch Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Germán Cano and Ganso have recovered from their injuries and will be expected to feature in this clash.

However, Renato Augusto, Lele, Gabriel Pires and Marlon Santos are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Fluminense's possible starting lineup: Fabio; Marcelo, Felipe Melo, Thiago Santos, Samuel Xavier, Martinelli, Andre, Ganso, Arias, Keno, Costa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fábio, Eudes Defenders: Carlos, Braz, Guga, Manoel, Marlon, Marcelo, Xavier Midfielders: Alexsander, André, Terans, Melo, Lima, Martinelli, Santos, Cano Forwards: Costa, Arias, Keno, Marquinhos, Ganso

Vasco da Gama team news

Vasco will be without Dimitri Payet and Paulinho Paula for the game against Fluminense on Saturday. They are both out due to knee injuries.

Vasco's predicted XI: Jardim, Léo, Henrique, Piton, Victor, Rossi, Galdames, Sforza, Carvalho, Vegetti, David.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jardim, Keiller, Pablo Defenders: Rodríguez, Léo, Maicon, Piton, Luis, Medel, Rojas, Victor, Henrique Midfielders: Lucca, Jair, Sforza, Praxedes, Gabriel, Moura, Galdames, Carvalho Forwards: David, Clayton, Marcus, Erick, Adson, Rossi, Serginho, Rayan, Vegetti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/02/24 Fluminense 0 - 0 Vasco da Gama Carioca 17/09/23 Vasco da Gama 4 - 2 Fluminense Brasileirao 07/05/23 Fluminense 1 - 1 Vasco da Gama Brasileirao 13/02/23 Fluminense 2 - 0 Vasco da Gama Carioca 27/02/22 Fluminense 2 - 0 Vasco da Gama Carioca

