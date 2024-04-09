Fluminense vs Colo Colo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will take on Colo Colo in the second of Copa Libertadores Group A at the Maracana on Tuesday. Fluminense were held to a draw in the first matchday whereas Colo Colo are currently at the top of the group with a winning start to this group stage.

A 72nd equalizer by Marquinhos helped Fluminense escape their opening game with a point and avoid defeat. Colo Colo's opener also had late game action, with Lucas Cepeda scoring a 90th winner. It will be a close contest between these two teams on the second matchday.

Fluminense vs Colo Colo kick-off time

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Fluminense vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Germán Cano and Ganso have fully recuperated from their injuries, but John Kennedy and Diogo Barbosa are still suspended.

Renato Augusto, who pulled out from the match against Alianza Lima due to physical discomfort, is uncertain.

Fluminense possible starting lineup: Fabio; Marcelo, Felipe Melo, Thiago Santos, Samuel Xavier, Martinelli, Andre, Ganso, Arias, Keno, Costa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fábio, Eudes Defenders: Carlos, Braz, Guga, Manoel, Marlon, Marcelo, Xavier Midfielders: Alexsander, André, Terans, Melo, Pires, Lima, Martinelli, Augusto, Santos, Cano Forwards: Costa, Arias, Keno, Lelê, Marquinhos

Colo Colo team news

Colo Colo have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their second group game.

Lucas Cepeda scored the winning goal in the last game and he will hope to make an impact again in this mid-week fixture.

Colo Colo predicted XI: Cortés, Opazo, Wiemberg, Falcón, Saldivia, Vidal, Pavez, Gil, Paiva, Palacios, Zavala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cortés, Villanueva, De Paul, Carabalí Defenders: Rojas, Gutiérrez, Saldivia, Bruno Gutiérrez, Zavala, Opazo, Wiemberg, Óscar Opazo, González, Falcón Midfielders: Gil, Fuentes, Palacios, Pavez, Parra, Vidal, Plaza, Soto, Vicente Pizarro, Portilla Forwards: Pizarro, Bolados, Oroz, Benegas, Hernández, Moya, Paiva, Cepeda

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Fluminense and Colo Colo.

