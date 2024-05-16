This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa Libertadores
Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Cerro Porteno, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will take on Cerro Porteno in the Copa Libertadores group stage at the Maracana on Thursday.

This contest will be a battle for the top spot in Group A. With two rounds left, Fluminense are leading with eight points whereas Cerro Porteno are second in the standings with five points. Both teams have two wins each in their respective last five outings but the visitors are also unbeaten during this period.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno kick-off time

Date:May 16, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET
Venue:Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Marlon, Gabriel Pires, Andre, and Renato Augusto are all set to miss Thursday's match for Fluminense due to knee injuries. Thiago Santos and Douglas Costa may also be sidelined with thigh issues.

Lele continues to recover from an ACL injury, and Samuel Xavier is expected to be out until late May with a sore foot.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Marquinhos, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo; Lima, Martinelli; Terans, Ganso, Arias; Cano.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alves, Fabio, Eudes, Ramalha
Defenders:Carlos, Andrade, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo, Barbosa, Calegari, Guga
Midfielders:Alexsander, Martinelli, Terans, Lima, Arthur, Ganso, Jesus
Forwards:Cano, Lucumi, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Marquinhos

Cerro Porteno team news

For Cerro Porteño, Bruno Valdez and Lucas Quintana are both unavailable as they recover from cruciate ligament tears.

Cerro Porteno predicted XI: Jean; Benitez, Baez, Brock, Arzamendia; Carrascal, Da Motta; Iturbe, Carrizo, Dominguez; Churin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martínez, Jean, Miers
Defenders:Benítez, Melgarejo, Brock, Morel, Rivas, Arzamendia, Núñez, Vargas, De Jesús, Álvarez
Midfielders:Carrascal, Giménez, Carrizo, Bobadilla, Viera, Da Motta, Fariña, Olmedo, Peralta, Gavilán
Forwards:Romero, Domínguez, Iturbe, Riveros, Churín, Oviedo, Portillo, Fernández

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/04/24Cerro Porteño 0 - 0 FluminenseCopa Libertadores
04/08/21Fluminense 1 - 0 Cerro PorteñoCopa Libertadores
14/07/21Cerro Porteño 0 - 2 FluminenseCopa Libertadores
19/11/09Fluminense 2 - 1 Cerro PorteñoCopa Sudamericana
12/11/09Cerro Porteño 0 - 1 FluminenseCopa Sudamericana

Useful links

