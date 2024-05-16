Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Cerro Porteno, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will take on Cerro Porteno in the Copa Libertadores group stage at the Maracana on Thursday.

This contest will be a battle for the top spot in Group A. With two rounds left, Fluminense are leading with eight points whereas Cerro Porteno are second in the standings with five points. Both teams have two wins each in their respective last five outings but the visitors are also unbeaten during this period.

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno kick-off time

Date: May 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Marlon, Gabriel Pires, Andre, and Renato Augusto are all set to miss Thursday's match for Fluminense due to knee injuries. Thiago Santos and Douglas Costa may also be sidelined with thigh issues.

Lele continues to recover from an ACL injury, and Samuel Xavier is expected to be out until late May with a sore foot.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Marquinhos, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo; Lima, Martinelli; Terans, Ganso, Arias; Cano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes, Ramalha Defenders: Carlos, Andrade, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo, Barbosa, Calegari, Guga Midfielders: Alexsander, Martinelli, Terans, Lima, Arthur, Ganso, Jesus Forwards: Cano, Lucumi, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Marquinhos

Cerro Porteno team news

For Cerro Porteño, Bruno Valdez and Lucas Quintana are both unavailable as they recover from cruciate ligament tears.

Cerro Porteno predicted XI: Jean; Benitez, Baez, Brock, Arzamendia; Carrascal, Da Motta; Iturbe, Carrizo, Dominguez; Churin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Jean, Miers Defenders: Benítez, Melgarejo, Brock, Morel, Rivas, Arzamendia, Núñez, Vargas, De Jesús, Álvarez Midfielders: Carrascal, Giménez, Carrizo, Bobadilla, Viera, Da Motta, Fariña, Olmedo, Peralta, Gavilán Forwards: Romero, Domínguez, Iturbe, Riveros, Churín, Oviedo, Portillo, Fernández

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/04/24 Cerro Porteño 0 - 0 Fluminense Copa Libertadores 04/08/21 Fluminense 1 - 0 Cerro Porteño Copa Libertadores 14/07/21 Cerro Porteño 0 - 2 Fluminense Copa Libertadores 19/11/09 Fluminense 2 - 1 Cerro Porteño Copa Sudamericana 12/11/09 Cerro Porteño 0 - 1 Fluminense Copa Sudamericana

