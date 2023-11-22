Fluminense vs Sao Paulo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brasileirao match between Fluminense and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense and Sao Paulo will be looking to return to winning ways in the Brasileirao when the two meet at at the Maracana on Wednesday.

If Fernando Diniz's side have qualified for next season's Copa Libertadores by winning the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Dorival Junior's men have also booked a spot in the group stage on account of their 2023 Copa do Brasil triumph.

Fluminense and Sao Paulo drew their last league encounter against Flamengo and Santos, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fluminense vs Sao Paulo kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The Brasileirao match between Fluminense and Sao Paulo will be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on November 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fluminense vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Captain Nino is suspended after seeing red in the 1-1 draw against Flamengo with David Braz likely to deputise at the back.

Yony Gonzalez, who came off the bench to score the equaliser, was forced off with a knock in the same game.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Braz, Santos, Maritnelli; Marcelo, Andre; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Kennedy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Jorge, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso, Arthur, Giovanni, Isaac Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Cano, Arias, Lele, Elias

Sao Paulo team news

With a notable number of international call-ups in the side, Junior may look to stick to a similar line-up from the goalless draw against Santos.

Nahuel Ferraresi, Robert Arboleda and James Rodriguez are all unavailable for selection, with Alan Franco tipped to replace Arboleda at the heart of defense.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Rafinha, Franco, Beraldo, Paulista; Alisson, Maia; Rato, Luciano, Araujo; Juan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jandrei, Rafael, Alves, Young Defenders: Beraldo, D. Costa, Franco, Walce, Belem, Welington, Paulista, Patryck, I. Vinicius, Moreira, Mendes, Ramos, Rafinha Midfielders: Maia, Luan, Neves, Mendez, Negrucci, Nestor, Rodriguinho, T. Costa, Alisson, Vilhena, Galoppo, Araujo, Carmo, Caio Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Luciano, Pato, David, Juan, Paulo, Erison, Wander, Gomes

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 1, 2023 Sao Paulo 1-0 Fluminense Brasileirao November 5, 2022 Fluminense 3-1 Sao Paulo Brasileirao July 17, 2022 Sao Paulo 2-2 Fluminense Brasileirao September 12, 2021 Fluminense 2-1 Sao Paulo Brasileirao May 29, 2021 Sao Paulo 0-0 Fluminense Brasileirao

