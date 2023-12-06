Fluminense vs Gremio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Brasileirao Serie A match between Fluminense and Gremio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gremio will be looking to confirm a Brasileirao Serie A top-four finish when they take on Fluminense at the Maracana on Wednesday.

The hosts have already qualified for the Copa Libertadores by winning the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

On the other hand, Luis Suarez and co. will only have themselves to blame as they are currently placed fourth on the standings - a point behind Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo, and a point above fifth-placed Botafogo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fluminense vs Gremio kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The Brasileirao Serie A match between Fluminense and Gremio will be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fluminense vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Left-back Jorge and midfielder Gustavo Apis are out with injury, while center-back Marlon is also sidelined on account of a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Lucas Justen (straight red) and Lele are set to miss out on disciplinary grounds, with Guga likely to fill in for Justen.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Guga, Braz, Santos, Barbosa; Fernandez, Daniel, Alexsander, Lima; Gonzalez, Kennedy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Nino, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso, Arthur, Giovanni, Isaac Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Cano, Gonzalez, Arias, Elias

Gremio team news

Defender Bruno Alves and midfielder Nathan De Souza are suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, while Pedro Geromel remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Gustavo Martins is expected to step in for the suspended Alves, but the former would start at right-back. So Fabio would lose his place to Walter Kannemann.

Gremio possible XI: Caique; Martins, Ely, Kannemann, Reinaldo; Villasanti, Pepe, Cristaldo; Nathan Fernandes, Suarez, Ferreirinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grando, Scheibig, Caique Defenders: Ely, Kannemann, Uvivi, Martins, Nata, Ciuabano, Reinaldo, Guedes, Vitinho, Fabio, Pedro Midfielders: Villasanti, Ronald, Milla, Gazao, Carballo, Pepe, Gustavinho, Cristaldo Forwards: Luan, Pedro, Suarez, Ferreirinha, Andre, Galdino, Besozzi, Iturbe, Robert, Nathan Fernandes

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fluminense and Gremio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2023 Gremio 2-1 Fluminense Brasileirao Serie A November 9, 2021 Gremio 1-0 Fluminense Brasileirao Serie A July 17, 2021 Fluminense 0-1 Gremio Brasileirao Serie A November 8, 2020 Fluminense 0-1 Gremio Brasileirao Serie A August 9, 2020 Gremio 1-0 Fluminense Brasileirao Serie A

