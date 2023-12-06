Fluminense vs Gremio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Gremio will be looking to confirm a Brasileirao Serie A top-four finish when they take on Fluminense at the Maracana on Wednesday.
The hosts have already qualified for the Copa Libertadores by winning the 2023 Copa Libertadores.
On the other hand, Luis Suarez and co. will only have themselves to blame as they are currently placed fourth on the standings - a point behind Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo, and a point above fifth-placed Botafogo.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Fluminense vs Gremio kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Maracana
The Brasileirao Serie A match between Fluminense and Gremio will be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on December 6 in the United States (US).
How to watch Fluminense vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Fluminense team news
Left-back Jorge and midfielder Gustavo Apis are out with injury, while center-back Marlon is also sidelined on account of a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Lucas Justen (straight red) and Lele are set to miss out on disciplinary grounds, with Guga likely to fill in for Justen.
Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Guga, Braz, Santos, Barbosa; Fernandez, Daniel, Alexsander, Lima; Gonzalez, Kennedy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rangel, Fabio, Eudes
|Defenders:
|Nino, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Alexsander, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso, Arthur, Giovanni, Isaac
|Forwards:
|Kennedy, Keno, Cano, Gonzalez, Arias, Elias
Gremio team news
Defender Bruno Alves and midfielder Nathan De Souza are suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, while Pedro Geromel remains sidelined with a thigh injury.
Gustavo Martins is expected to step in for the suspended Alves, but the former would start at right-back. So Fabio would lose his place to Walter Kannemann.
Gremio possible XI: Caique; Martins, Ely, Kannemann, Reinaldo; Villasanti, Pepe, Cristaldo; Nathan Fernandes, Suarez, Ferreirinha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grando, Scheibig, Caique
|Defenders:
|Ely, Kannemann, Uvivi, Martins, Nata, Ciuabano, Reinaldo, Guedes, Vitinho, Fabio, Pedro
|Midfielders:
|Villasanti, Ronald, Milla, Gazao, Carballo, Pepe, Gustavinho, Cristaldo
|Forwards:
|Luan, Pedro, Suarez, Ferreirinha, Andre, Galdino, Besozzi, Iturbe, Robert, Nathan Fernandes
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fluminense and Gremio across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 13, 2023
|Gremio 2-1 Fluminense
|Brasileirao Serie A
|November 9, 2021
|Gremio 1-0 Fluminense
|Brasileirao Serie A
|July 17, 2021
|Fluminense 0-1 Gremio
|Brasileirao Serie A
|November 8, 2020
|Fluminense 0-1 Gremio
|Brasileirao Serie A
|August 9, 2020
|Gremio 1-0 Fluminense
|Brasileirao Serie A