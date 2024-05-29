Fluminense vs Alianza Lima: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Alianza Lima, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run through the group games when they play host to Alianza Lima at the Maracana on Wednesday.

Fernando Diniz's men, who defeated Cerro Porteno 2-1 in their previous group encounter, are sure to finish atop Group A.

On the other hand, the Peruvian side faces a must-win situation following a 1-1 draw against Colo-Colo from the same cluster.

Fluminense vs Alianza Lima kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Maracana

The Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Alianza Lima will be played at the Maracana Stadium - officially named Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho - in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fluminense vs Alianza Lima online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Alianza Lima is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanyol.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Although Flu would continue to remain without the likes of Manoel, Andre, Samuel Xavier, Douglas Costa and Lele through injuries, midfielder Lima is set for a return after missing last week's 2-0 Copa do Brasil win over Sampaio Correa due to an illness.

The experienced Felipe Melo should feature at the heart of the defence, with Marcelo at left-back, while John Arias and Paulo Ganso will continue supporting German Cano upfront.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Guga, Melo, Martinelli, Marcelo; Alexsander, Lima; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes, Ramalha Defenders: Marlon, Carlos, Andrade, Melo, Marcelo, Barbosa, Calegari, Guga Midfielders: Alexsander, Martinelli, Santos, Pires, Augusto, Terans, Lima, Arthur, Ganso, Jesus Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Cano, Lucumi, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Marquinhos

Alianza Lima team news

Alianza boss Alejandro Restrepo will look forward to welcoming back forward Pablo Sabbag into his tactical plans.

With Sabbag's possible return, players such as Hernan Barcos, Kevin Serna and Cecilio Waterman would battle for spots in attack.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Costa and Jiovany Ramos remain confined to the treatment room.

Alianza Lima possible XI: Campos; Ramos, Zambrano, Garces; Zanellato, Cabellos, Arregui, Freytes, Rodriguez; Barcos, Serna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campos, Saravia, De la Cruz, Mesias Defenders: Freytes, Garces, Vilchez, Zambrano, Arias, Lagos, Aranda, Amasifuen, Huaman Midfielders: Rodriguez, Castillo, Arregui, Moyano, Fuentes, Cabellos, Neira, Soyer, D'Arrigo, Zanelatto Forwards: Sabbag, Waterman, De Santis, Barcos, Guzman, Serna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Fluminense and Alianza Lima across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 3, 2024 Alianza Lima 1-1 Fluminense Copa Libertadores

