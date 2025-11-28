How to watch Florida vs Florida State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Florida Gators (3–8) return to The Swamp on Saturday to welcome in-state rival Florida State Seminoles (5–6) for their regular-season finale.

Florida State comes in searching for answers after another tough outing. The Seminoles were handed their sixth loss in their last eight games, falling on the road to NC State. That setback pushed them to 5–6 overall and 2–6 in ACC play as they look to avoid finishing below .500.

Florida hasn’t fared much better down the stretch. Since parting ways with Billy Napier, the Gators have dropped four straight, most recently getting thumped at home by No. 20 Tennessee. That defeat sent Florida to 3–8 on the season and 2–6 in SEC action, setting the stage for what they hope will be a positive closing chapter in an otherwise rocky campaign.

Florida vs Florida State: Date and kick-off time

The Florida Gators will take on the Florida State Seminoles in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm ET or 1:30 pm PT Venue Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida vs Florida State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida vs Florida State news & key players

Florida Gators team news

DJ Lagway has had an up-and-down campaign, completing 198 of 313 throws for 2,096 yards with 13 touchdowns but also 13 interceptions. He’s chipped in 137 rushing yards and a score as well. Tramell Jones Jr. has filled in sparingly, tossing for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Florida backfield leans heavily on Jadan Baugh, who’s carried the ball 182 times for 904 yards and six touchdowns. Ja’Kobi Jackson, KD Daniels, and Duke Clark round out the rotation, though with far more limited work.

Out wide, Vernell Brown III leads the receiving corps with 487 yards on 36 grabs. Eugene Wilson III, Hayden Hansen, J. Michael Sturdivant, and freshman speedster TJ Abrams all sit above the 200-yard mark, giving Lagway several steady options.

On special teams, Trey Smack has been rock solid, going 23-of-23 on extra points and hitting 16-of-20 field goals, including a booming 56-yarder.

Florida State Seminoles team news

Tommy Castellanos continues to be the engine of the Seminoles’ offense, completing 163 of 281 passes for 2,520 yards with 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He’s also their most dangerous runner, pacing the team with 480 rushing yards and another eight scores. Behind him, Florida State has mixed in several backups this season: Kevin Sperry (12-of-17 for 194 yards and two TDs), Brock Glenn (five-of-nine for 64 yards and two touchdowns), Michael Grant (a perfect one-for-one), and Jaylen King have all taken snaps.

On the ground, Gavin Sawchuk sets the tone with 105 carries for 479 yards and eight touchdowns. The Seminoles have no shortage of depth either, with Ousmane Kromah (381 yards), Samuel Singleton Jr. (339 yards, four TDs), Micahi Danzy (212 yards, three TDs), Jaylin Lucas (147 yards), and Zay Parks (95 yards, one TD) all contributing to the rushing rotation.

In the passing game, Duce Robinson has emerged as the go-to playmaker, hauling in 53 passes for 1,021 yards and six scores. Danzy (522 yards, two TDs) and Lawayne McCoy (286 yards, two TDs) are the only other receivers above the 200-yard mark.

Kicker Jake Weinberg has been nearly automatic, drilling all 43 extra-point attempts while going 12-of-18 on field goals, with a long of 46. Brunno Reus has only been called on for PATs, hitting both of his tries.