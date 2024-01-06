Fleetwood Town vs Derby County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the League One match between Fleetwood Town and Derby County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby County will take on Fleetwood Town in a League One fixture at the Highbury Stadium on Saturday. A win could see Derby move within four points off the top of the table.

After an unbeaten run that lasted eight games, Derby suffered a heart-breaking 3-2 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United in their last outing. They were leading 2-1 after 61 minutes but allowed the then visitors to claw their way back into the game.

Fleetwood need a miracle to pull off an upset against Derby, given their current form. They are winless in 10 matches and have lost eight during that run. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fleetwood Town vs Derby County kick-off time

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 am EDT Venue: Highbury Stadium

The match will be played at the Highbury Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Fleetwood Town vs Derby County online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fleetwood Town team news

Forward Ronan Coughlan is likely to be included in the matchday squad after signing an 18-month contract with Fleetwood.

There is uncertainty about the availability of defender Carl Johnston for Saturday's home match, as he was absent in the defeat to Shrewsbury due to a knock.

Shaun Rooney, who made a goal-scoring return from an injury layoff against Shrewsbury, is poised to start for the second consecutive game.

Fleetwood predicted XI: Lynch; Rooney, Heneghan, Lawal, Earl; Quitirna, Dolan, Wiredu, Vela, Patterson; Stockley.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jay Lynch, David Harrington, Stephen McMullan Defenders: Adam Montgomery, Bosun Lawal, Ben Heneghan, Harrison Holgate, Shaun Rooney, Joshua Earl Midfielders: Brendan Wiredu, Ryan Broom, Josh Vela, Danny Mayor, Junior Quitirna, Xavier Simons, Harvey Macadam Forwards: Kabongo Tshimanga, Jayden Stockley, Jack Marriott, Ryan Graydon, Promise Omochere, Cian Hayes, Phoenix Patterson, Maleace Asamoah, Ronan Coughlan

Derby County team news

The visitors will continue to miss Martyn Waghorn, Conor Washington, Korey Smith, and Jake Rooney.

Ryan Nyambe, who made a comeback from injury towards the end of 2023, is expected to secure his fourth consecutive start in the defensive lineup.

Derby predicted XI: Wildsmith; Nyambe, Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth; Wilson, Bird, Hourihane, Mendez-Laing; Barkhuizen, Collins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott Loach, Joe Wildsmith, Josh Vickers Defenders: Kane Wilson, Craig Forsyth, Sonny Bradley, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Ryan Nyambe Midfielders: Conor Hourihane, Max Bird, Liam Thompson, Louie Sibley, Elliot Embleton, Tyrese Fornah, Darren Robinson, Joe Ward Forwards: Tom Barkhuizen, James Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tyreece John-Jules

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Derby County 3 - 0 Fleetwood Town EFL Trophy August 2023 Derby County 1 - 0 Fleetwood Town League One March 2023 Derby County 0 - 2 Fleetwood Town League One August 2022 Fleetwood Town 0 - 0 Derby County League One

