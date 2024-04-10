Flamengo vs Palestino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Palestino in the second group game of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana on Wednesday. Flamengo were held by a 10-man Millionarios in their opening game of the group stage whereas Palestino fell to a heavy 0-4 defeat against Bolivar.

Flamengo are the strong favourites for this clash as they are unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions. Palestino were also unbeaten, for six games, but their defeat in the group stage opener would have drained their confidence and they will be looking to bounce back from that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Palestino kick-off time

Date: April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Palestino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo don't have any major injury concerns to deal with ahead of their second group game.

Goalkeeper Augustin Rossi has kept 12 clean sheets in the last 13 matches and will be confident of keeping that excellent record intact against Palestino.

Up front, Pedro has been in stellar form, scoring 11 goals in the last 10 matches across all competitions. He will be the main threat in the final third.

Flamengo predicted XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Viña, Cruz, Pulgar, De Arrascaeta, Henrique, Pedro, Everton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Palestino team news

Palestino will be missing the services of defender Ivan Roman due to his red card in the defeat against Bolívar. Antonio Ceza is a potential replacement for his position.

Palestino predicted XI: Rigamonti, Rojas, Ceza, Suárez, Zúñiga, Cornejo, Linares, Dávila, Carrasco, Sosa, Benítez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rigamonti, Contreras, Fuentes Defenders: Ceza, Bizama, Suárez, Zúñiga, Véjar, Riquelme, Rojas Midfielders: Linares, Cornejo, Dávila, Martínez, Meza, Abrigo, Palacio, Chamorro Forwards: M. Fuentes, Benítez, Araya, Carrasco, Marabel, Sosa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 10/08/17 Copa Sudamericana Flamengo 5 - 0 Palestino 06/07/17 Copa Sudamericana Palestino 2 - 5 Flamengo 29/09/16 Copa Sudamericana Flamengo 1 - 2 Palestino 22/09/16 Copa Sudamericana Palestino 0 - 1 Flamengo

