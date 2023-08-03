Flamengo vs Olimpia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Flamengo and Olimpia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Olimpia in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round-of-16 on Thursday at the Maracana Stadium. Flamengo are chasing their fourth Libertadores title and their second in a row following their victory in 2022.

The Brazilian giants are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions. Olimpia, on the other hand, are winless in their last five games and will be hoping to break their poor run of form with a win against the favourites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Olimpia kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: Maracana Stadium

The game between Flamengo and Olimpia will be played at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Olimpia online - TV channels & live streams

The Flamengo vs Olimpia fixture will be shown live on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fubo and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Highly-rated forward Matheus Franca, who has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Crystal Palace, is not expected to be part of the lineup against Olimpia.

Flamengo is likely to miss the presence of David Luiz, Ayrton, and Erick Pulgar due to their injuries, while Rodrigo Caio's participation remains uncertain as he is dealing with a virus.

Flamengo predicted XI: Cunha; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Luis; Hugo, Maia; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Cunha Defenders: Pablo, D. Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, G. Varela, Wesley, Sales, W. Franca, Pereira, Caio, F. Bruno Midfielders: Maia, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, E. Ribeiro, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves, Allan Forwards: Barbosa, Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz, E. Soares

Olimpia team news

Guillermo Paiva, who is the top scorer with nine goals this season, was not included in the matchday squad for the last match. Whether the striker will be featured against Flamengo remains to be seen.

Olimpia are still facing the absence of defenders Saul Salcedo and Luis Caceres, both of whom have yet to play this season due to long-term ligament injuries. Forward Derlis Gonzalez has been out for the last four months with a knee problem.

However, there is some positive news as Jhohan Romana and Victor Salazar have both recovered from their injuries and featured in the draw with Trinidense.

Olimpia predicted XI: Espinola; Barreto, Zarate, Gamarra, Zabala; Cardozo, Ortiz, Fernandez, Torres; Montenegro, Bruera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olveira, González, Arzamendia Defenders: Zárate, Castellano, Gamarra, Otálvaro, Alcaraz, Salazar, Zabala (on loan from Venezia) Midfielders: Silva, Ortiz, Quintana, Torres, Cardozo, Orzusa, Aldo Zárate, Gómez Forwards: Camacho, Walter González, Paiva, Brizuela, Colmán, Vera, Recalde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2021 Flamengo 5-1 Olimpia Copa Libertadores August 2021 Olimpia 1-4 Flamengo Copa Libertadores March 2012 Olimpia 3-2 Flamengo Copa Libertadores March 2012 Flamengo 3-3 Olimpia Copa Libertadores April 2002 Olimpia 2-0 Flamengo Copa Libertadores

