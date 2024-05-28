Flamengo vs Millonarios: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Flamengo will take on Millionarios in their last group game of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana on Tuesday.
Flamengo are second in the standings with seven points from five matches, three points behind leaders Bolivar. With third-place Palestino also on the same tally of points, Flamengo must win their final group game to keep their hopes of progression alive. Their opponents Millionarios are bottom of the group with three points and out of this qualifying equation.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Flamengo vs Millonarios kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Maracana
The match will be played at the Maracana on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Flamengo vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Flamengo team news
Bruno Henrique will miss multiple games for Flamengo as he recovers from his injury. Leo Pereira will be eligible to play despite being suspended for their next domestic fixture.
Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Ortiz, Vina; Hugo, Gerson; Araujo, De La Cruz, Allan; Carlinhos.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rossi, Cunha, Nannetti
|Defenders:
|David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Matías Viña, Fabrício Bruno, Guillermo Varela, Wesley França, Léo Ortiz, Cleiton Santana, Cabone, Ainoa Ricardo Silva Oliveira
|Midfielders:
|De Arrascaeta,Bruno, Gerson, Everton, Nicolás de la Cruz, Victor Hugo, Allan, Igor Jesus, Evertton, Wallace Yan de Souza Barreto, Caio Vinicius Garcia Guilhen, Luis Aucélio, Joao Marcos Garcia da Costa, Jean Carlos Da Silva Lima
|Forwards:
|Barbosa, Gonçalves, Lorran, Carlinhos
Millonarios team news
Daniel Ruiz, Juan Carvajal and Emerson Rodriguez remain the key players for Millonarios against Flamengo.
They will be hoping to cause an upset and pick up their first win in the group stage on Tuesday. They have no fresh injuries to deal with ahead of the clash.
Millonarios possible XI: Montero; Navarro, Vanegas, Vargas, Quinones; Pereira, Vega; Rodriguez, Ruiz, Castro; Carvajal.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Montero, Novoa, Romero
|Defenders:
|Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales
|Midfielders:
|Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva
|Forwards:
|L. Castro, Giordana, Valencia, Carvajal, Abadia, Brochero, Quinones, B. Castro, Paredes, Largacha, Rodrigues
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 3, 2024
|Millionarios 1-1 Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores