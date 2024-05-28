Flamengo vs Millonarios: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Millonarios, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Millionarios in their last group game of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana on Tuesday.

Flamengo are second in the standings with seven points from five matches, three points behind leaders Bolivar. With third-place Palestino also on the same tally of points, Flamengo must win their final group game to keep their hopes of progression alive. Their opponents Millionarios are bottom of the group with three points and out of this qualifying equation.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Millonarios kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Millonarios online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Bruno Henrique will miss multiple games for Flamengo as he recovers from his injury. Leo Pereira will be eligible to play despite being suspended for their next domestic fixture.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Ortiz, Vina; Hugo, Gerson; Araujo, De La Cruz, Allan; Carlinhos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha, Nannetti Defenders: David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas, Matías Viña, Fabrício Bruno, Guillermo Varela, Wesley França, Léo Ortiz, Cleiton Santana, Cabone, Ainoa Ricardo Silva Oliveira Midfielders: De Arrascaeta,Bruno, Gerson, Everton, Nicolás de la Cruz, Victor Hugo, Allan, Igor Jesus, Evertton, Wallace Yan de Souza Barreto, Caio Vinicius Garcia Guilhen, Luis Aucélio, Joao Marcos Garcia da Costa, Jean Carlos Da Silva Lima Forwards: Barbosa, Gonçalves, Lorran, Carlinhos

Millonarios team news

Daniel Ruiz, Juan Carvajal and Emerson Rodriguez remain the key players for Millonarios against Flamengo.

They will be hoping to cause an upset and pick up their first win in the group stage on Tuesday. They have no fresh injuries to deal with ahead of the clash.

Millonarios possible XI: Montero; Navarro, Vanegas, Vargas, Quinones; Pereira, Vega; Rodriguez, Ruiz, Castro; Carvajal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: L. Castro, Giordana, Valencia, Carvajal, Abadia, Brochero, Quinones, B. Castro, Paredes, Largacha, Rodrigues

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 3, 2024 Millionarios 1-1 Flamengo Copa Libertadores

