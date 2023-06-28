Flamengo vs Aucas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Flamengo and Aucas, as well as kick-off time and team news

Flamengo will look to advance to the Copa Libertadores knockout rounds in comfortable fashion when they welcome Ecuadorian side Aucas on Wednesday night at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho.

The Rubro-Negro bounced back to winning ways in the Brasileirao Serie A as they edged out Santos 3-2 at the weekend. This came after a shock 4-0 hammering at the hands of Red Bull Bragantino last Friday, their heaviest loss so far this term, which saw their four-match winning run come to an abrupt end.

Sitting third in the Brazilian top-flight, Jorge Sampaoli’s side now return to Copa Libertadores action for a few days at least, with the side second in Group A, two points adrift of first-placed Racing Club.

The hosts need to avoid a huge loss in order to guarantee their spot in the knockout stages thanks to a hefty five goal swing in goal difference between themselves and third-placed Nublense.

As for Aucas, the stakes couldn’t be higher as we head into the sixth and final Group A match as the Orientales need a win to keep their hopes of securing their spot in the Copa Sudamericana knockout stages alive, currently trailing one point off third place.

They halted a six-game winless streak in all competitions on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Orense in Ecuador's top-flight. The reigning LigaPro champions aren't having the best of seasons, struggling to keep up the good form from last campaign, finishing the first round of league fixtures in fifth place.

Their fates have not been kind in South America's elite competition either, with only a single victory during five Libertadores games of their group-stage campaign so far.

Flamengo vs Aucas kick-off time

Date: 28th June 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Maracana Stadium

Flamengo and Aucas face off on June 28th at the Maracana Stadium, officially called Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in Rio de Janeiro. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Flamengo vs Aucas online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online in the United States through Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Wonderkid Matheus Franca's absence with a groin injury is expected to continue, with the Brazilian wide midfielder last featuring in the victory over Racing Club earlier this month, while long-term absentee right-back Matheuzinho continues to sit out with leg injury.

Chile international Arturo Vidal is back in contention for a place in midfield, after being consigned to the bench against Bragantino and Santos.

Gabriel Barbosa will be the player to watch here, having returned from a thigh issue against Santos last time out. The Flamengo star has been on fire with three goals in his last five Copa Libertadores matches. He will most likely be supported by Everton Soares up front, with Pedro serving as an impact sub option off the bench.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Hugo, Vidal, Gerson; Ribeiro, Barbosa, Everton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cunha, Santos Defenders: D. Luiz, Bruno, Luis, Pereira, Wesley, Lucas, Pablo, Caio Midfielders: Maia, Gerson, Pulgar, Jesus, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Varela, Vidal Forwards: Barbosa, Everton, Ribeiro, Pedro, Henrique, A. Luiz

Aucas team news

33-year-old Edison Caicedo will be unable to feature for Aucas in Brazil after picking up a red card during the scoreless draw against Nublense last time out in the Libertadores.

Having reported no fresh injury problems in recent days, Aucas manager Cesar Farias is expected to stick with his favoured 3-5-2 formation that helped them to a comfortable win against Orense, with Jhon Cifuente and Erick Castillo spearheading the visitors' attack.

Sergio Quintero and Edison Vega will likely operate in defensive midfield, allowing full-backs Carlos Cuero and Luis Cano to get forward and support the attack.

Aucas possible XI: Galindez; Canga, Angel, Garcia Jama; Cano, Vega, Quintero, Otero, Cuero; Cifuente, Castillo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galindez, Frascarelli Defenders: Canga, Angel, Garcia Jama, Cuero, Corozo, Carabali Midfielders: Cano, Vega, Quinonez, Legarda, Quintero, Otero, Rezabala, Carcelen Forwards: Castillo, Cifuente, Ordonez, Rangel, Montero, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the second-ever meeting between Flamengo and Aucas, with the reigning Liga Pro champions picking up a 2-1 victory in April’s reverse fixture thanks to a late winner from Roberto Ordonez.

Date Match Competition 6/4/23 Aucas 2-1 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores

