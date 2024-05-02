Fiorentina vs Club Brugge: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League semi-final

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Fiorentina and Club Bruges, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina will host Club Brugge for the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday night, looking to advance to their second straight final.

La Viola required extra time to edge past Czech First League's Viktoria Plzen after two goalless meetings in the quarter-finals, while Club Brugge advanced to the last four with a straightforward two-legged victory against Molde.

Fiorentina vs Club Bruges kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The game between Fiorentina and Club Bruges will be played at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Kick-off is set at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Club Bruges online - TV channels & live streams

The Europa Conference League encounter will be available to watch on Paramount+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina's only injury concern heading into the first leg of their semi-final tie is playmaker Rolando Mandragora, who is nursing a back problem, while forward M'Bala Nzola will be absent due to personal reasons.

After making wholesale changes to his starting XI last weekend, La Viola boss Vicenzo Italiano is expected to recall some of his senior stars on Thursday, with first-choice goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano, centre-back Nikola Milenkovic and captain Cristiano Biraghi all set to return.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez, Biraghi; Arthur, Duncan; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Kouame; Belotti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Club Bruges team news

Andreas Skov Olsen returned from a hip issue to make the matchday squad last weekend, and the winger is expected to feature on Thursday.

Former Liverpool shot-stopper Simon Mignolet has also recently recovered from a hamstring problem, so there are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors as such.

Ferran Jutgla bagged a brace in the second-leg victory over PAOK, but he could make way up front for 28-goal striker Igor Thiago, who served a suspension last time out.

Club Brugge possible XI: Jackers; Sabbe, Ordonez, Alvarez, Meijer; Vetlesen, Onyedika, Vanaken; Skoras, Thiago, Nusa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mignolet, Shinton, Bursik, Jackers Defenders: Odoi, De Cuyper, Meijer, Boyata, Ordóñez, Spileers, Mechele, Sabbe Midfielders: Skov Olsen, Skóraś, Vanaken, Onyedika, Zinckernagel, Vetlesen, Homma, Balanta, Nielsen, Otasowie, Talbi Forwards: Jutglà, Nusa, Thiago, Barberá

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever encounter between these two clubs in Europe.

