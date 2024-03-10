Fiorentina vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of European wins, Fiorentina and Roma will go head-to-head in Sunday's Serie A encounter at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Violets and Giallorossi defeated Maccabi Haifa and Brighton 4-3 and 4-0 in their respective Europea League round of 16 first-leg ties in the mid-week.

In the domestic circuit, Fiorentina's last result was a goalless draw with Torino while Roma picked up a 4-1 win at Monza last weekend.

Fiorentina vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fiorentina vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Forward Lucas Beltran is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and Andrea Belotti would be in line to face his former side at the expense of M'Bala Nzola's spot.

Oliver Christensen and Gaetano Castrovilli are out injured, while Christian Kouame is doubtful on account of a virus.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Sottil; Belotti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Roma team news

Apart from being suspended for the tie, defender Rasmus Kristensen is out injured. Rick Karsdorp and Tammy Abraham are also sidelined through injuries.

Despite the European game against Brighton in a few days, both Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku are expected to feature alongside Stephan El Shaarawy in attack.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Angelino; Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fiorentina and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 Roma 1-1 Fiorentina Serie A May 27, 2023 Fiorentina 2-1 Roma Serie A January 15, 2023 Roma 2-0 Fiorentina Serie A May 9, 2022 Fiorentina 2-0 Roma Serie A August 22, 2021 Roma 3-1 Fiorentina Serie A

