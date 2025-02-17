How to watch today's Finland vs Canada NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team Finland and Team Canada, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The 4 Nations Face-Off rolls on Monday with the last round of the group stage, setting the stage for what has been an electrifying tournament.

This competition has delivered beyond expectations, serving up high-octane, emotionally charged hockey. International clashes bring out the best in the sport, and this exhibition has been a testament to that.

The United States has already locked in a spot for Wednesday's final, but their opponent is still up in the air. The showdown between Canada and Finland could settle it—if either team secures a regulation win, they'll advance to face the Americans. However, if the game stretches into overtime, it leaves the door open for Sweden, who could sneak into the final with a regulation victory over the United States.

Should the opening game go beyond regulation and Sweden fails to beat the U.S. in 60 minutes, the winner of the first matchup—regardless of overtime—will secure the last ticket to the championship game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Finland vs Canada NHL 4 Nations Face-Off game, plus plenty more.

Finland vs Canada: Date and puck-drop time

Finland will face off against Canada in an epic NHL 4 Nations Face-Off clash on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Monday, February 17, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Finland vs Canada team news

Finland team news

Regardless of whether Finland can pull off a monumental upset in this matchup, they'll leave the tournament with at least one unforgettable moment—taking down their fiercest rivals, Sweden, on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn't a case of the Finns snatching an undeserved victory either. They edged out Sweden in expected goals (2.35 to 2.01) and were only narrowly outshot (24-21). The numbers align with what was seen on the ice—it was a hard-fought battle that could have swung in either direction. At the time of writing, no official lineup changes have been announced, but it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Antti Pennanen stick with the same setup after a solid performance against Sweden.

The reconfigured second line of Roope Hintz, Sebastian Aho, and Mikael Granlund was arguably the most effective trio on the ice, putting together a strong display. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine looked far more comfortable in a third-line role, while the second unit clearly benefited from Granlund stepping into his spot.

Between the pipes, Kevin Lankinen turned aside 21 of 24 shots, finishing with a -0.99 GSAx rating. While not flawless, he certainly wasn’t a liability, and it's reasonable to expect him to get the nod once again on Monday. Over 34 appearances for the Vancouver Canucks this season, he has posted a +1.6 GSAx rating along with a .905 save percentage.

Canada team news

Falling to their fiercest rival in one of the most eagerly awaited clashes in recent memory will undoubtedly sting for every player on Canada's roster. However, it was a tightly contested battle that easily could have swung in either direction.

Heading into the tournament, the United States was widely believed to have a decisive advantage between the pipes, and Connor Hellebuyck proved that theory right. The American netminder outshined his opposite number, Jordan Binnington, and that proved to be the deciding factor in Saturday's showdown.

Despite the loss, Canada had the upper hand in several key statistical categories, outshooting the USA 26-23. They also created more high-danger scoring chances, generated a greater number of shots from the inner slot, and ultimately finished with a higher expected goals total.

It remains to be seen whether Canada will turn to Adin Hill for this matchup, as no official starter has been announced at the time of writing. Given his superior form at the NHL level this season, there’s a strong case for him to get the nod. Meanwhile, it's hard to argue that Jordan Binnington has done enough to cement his grip on the starting role.

Hill has posted a +8.8 GSAx and a .900 save percentage across 34 appearances for the Vegas Golden Knights this season. Like Binnington, he boasts a Stanley Cup ring, having played a pivotal role in the Golden Knights' championship-winning campaign in 2022-23. Canada was dealt a significant setback on Saturday, with Cale Makar sidelined due to illness. However, he is expected to make his return to the lineup on Monday.

Filling the void left by Makar is no easy feat, but Thomas Harley stepped up in impressive fashion. The young blueliner was arguably Canada's top defenseman on the night, handling the pressure of a last-minute call-up exceptionally well. His performance certainly warranted another opportunity, though he won't be eligible for Monday's clash.

