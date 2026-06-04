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FIFA World Cup 2026 CommentatorsGetty Images
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Voice of the Tournament: The Full 2026 World Cup US Commentator, Pundit, and Studio Host Roster for Fox Sports and Telemundo

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup List of US Commentators and pundits.

The countdown is officially on for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a historic tournament expanding to an unprecedented 48 teams across three host nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, soccer has evolved into a global spectacle, and this iteration promises to break all attendance and viewership records. With expanded group stages and elite nations from every continent competing across 16 iconic host cities, the stakes have never been higher for the world's best players.

As the tournament gets closer, the curiosity is high to know who will be the voice of the 2026 World Cup. Beyond the action on the pitch, World Cup memories are defined by the iconic commentary and sharp studio analysis that bring the drama into our living rooms. Fans are eager to find out which legendary former players, trusted tactical experts, and famous play-by-play announcers will guide them through the summer.

Fortunately, GOAL has all of the information you need to know. From the star-studded studio panels in New York and London to the commentary booths in Toronto and Sydney, the major broadcast networks have finalized their elite talent lineups. Below is your comprehensive guide to the broadcasting teams bringing you every single goal, penalty, and historic moment across the globe.


More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

United States Match Commentators and Booth Analysts

The television infrastructure in the United States is deploying on an unprecedented scale. Fox Sports holds the exclusive English-language broadcast package, sending ten dedicated on-location commentary pairings to travel across the continent to call matches directly from the stadiums. For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo and Universo hold the exclusive rights, anchoring their live match coverage with legendary play-by-play voices and iconic tactical analysts.

Commentator Name

Background

Language

Channel or Broadcaster

John Strong

Lead English play-by-play voice for the network

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Stu Holden

Former USMNT midfielder and lead match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Ian Darke

Renowned English play-by-play voice returning to the US booth

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Landon Donovan

All-time joint top scorer for the USMNT and match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Derek Rae

Veteran international soccer play-by-play announcer

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Robert Green

Former England international goalkeeper and match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Darren Fletcher

Experienced play-by-play broadcaster

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Owen Hargreaves

Champions League winner and veteran soccer analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Jacqui Oatley

Highly respected international play-by-play caller

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Warren Barton

Former Premier League defender and match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

JP Dellacamera

Legendary American soccer play-by-play voice

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Lori Lindsey

Former USWNT midfielder and match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Mark Scott

Experienced British play-by-play commentator

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Cobi Jones

USMNT all-time caps leader and match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Tyler Terens

Dynamic domestic play-by-play caller

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Maurice Edu

Former USMNT midfielder and veteran match analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Ian Crocker

Acclaimed commentator making his network tournament debut

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Danny Higginbotham

Former Premier League defender and tactical analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Andrés Cantor

Iconic voice famous for his signature long goal calls

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Luis Omar Tapia

Legendary Champions League and World Cup play-by-play voice

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

José Luis López Salido

Veteran sports anchor and lead play-by-play announcer

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Jorge Calvo

Experienced play-by-play match commentator

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Alejandro Figueredo

Renowned soccer play-by-play announcer

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Jaime Macías

Elite tactical match analyst and commentator

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Diego Balado

Acclaimed Spanish-language soccer co-commentator

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Copán Álvarez

Veteran sports commentator and play-by-play caller

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

José Pepe del Bosque

Respected tactical analyst and match commentator

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

For an entirely immersive Spanish-language viewing experience, you can stream all 104 matches live via Peacock Premium. Peacock's interactive World Cup Hub offers multi-view options, real-time tactical camera angles, and instant key play catch-ups.

Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

United States Studio Hosts and Pundits

Beyond the action on the pitch, the tournament will be defined by the studio panels breaking down the tactics, controversies, and drama. Fox Sports has assembled an all-star lineup combining major international legends with household American soccer icons. Telemundo counters with a star-studded panel of World Cup winners, legendary former national team coaches, and iconic goalscorers.

Commentator Name

Background

Language

Channel or Broadcaster

Rob Stone

Veteran anchor leading the network's daily studio coverage

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Rebecca Lowe

Award-winning presenter making her network tournament debut

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Jules Breach

Dynamic international sports host and studio anchor

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Pien Meulensteen

Acclaimed football presenter and host

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Alexi Lalas

Outspoken former USMNT defender and lead studio analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Carli Lloyd

Two-time USWNT World Cup champion and studio pundit

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Clint Dempsey

Legendary USMNT forward and studio analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Thierry Henry

France legend and World Cup winner serving as studio analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Global soccer icon and marquee tournament studio analyst

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Clarence Seedorf

Dutch midfield icon returning to the network studio panel

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Javier Hernández

Chicharito, Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer in his TV debut

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Peter Schmeichel

Legendary Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Thiago Alcântara

Former Barcelona and Spain international midfield maestro

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

John Obi Mikel

Chelsea legend and former Nigeria captain

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Juan Pablo Ángel

Former Colombia international and Premier League standout

English

Fox Sports / Fubo

Miguel Gurwitz

Premier sports anchor and stadium pitch-side studio host

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Carlota Vizmanos

Highly respected lead studio presenter and anchor

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Lindsay Casinelli

Award-winning sports anchor and studio host

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Adriana Monsalve

Acclaimed sports presenter and tournament studio host

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

José Pékerman

Renowned former Argentina and Colombia national team coach

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Jorge Valdano

1986 World Cup champion with Argentina and legendary thinker

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Gabriel Batistuta

Batigol, legendary Argentina striker and headline pundit

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Andrés Guardado

Iconic former Mexico captain and five-time World Cup veteran

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Carlos Salcido

Three-time World Cup veteran defender for Mexico

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Alejandro Bedoya

Former USMNT midfield leader and MLS veteran

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Jozy Altidore

Veteran U.S. striker with over 100 international caps

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Iván Zamorano

Bam Bam, Chilean icon and former Real Madrid striker

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Guti

Real Madrid legend providing creative midfield perspective

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Diego Lugano

Legendary former Uruguay captain and defensive analyst

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Iván Ramiro Córdoba

Champions League winner and former Colombia captain

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Antonio Valencia

Former Manchester United and Ecuador captain

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Nuno Gomes

Former Portugal striker and veteran European analyst

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Maxi Rodríguez

Former Argentina midfielder famous for iconic tournament goals

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Carlos Pavón

All-time leading goalscorer for the Honduras national team

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Julio César Dely Valdés

Legendary Panama striker and former national team manager

Spanish

Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Cord-cutters looking for full coverage can utilize Fubo. A base Fubo subscription carries local FOX, FS1, FS2, and Telemundo feeds out of the box, and its signature multi-view layout is perfect for keeping an eye on simultaneous final-round group matches on a single screen.

Stream 2026 World Cup matchesStart free trial

Secure Your Seat: FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Hub

With the bulk of the historic 104 matches taking place in world-class venues right across the United States, securing a ticket to experience the atmosphere live is a top priority for American fans. If you want to hear these iconic commentators echoing through stadium loudspeakers rather than your living room TV, you need to finalize your matchday plans immediately.

  • Official Marketplace: If you missed the initial ticket lottery window, head straight over to the official FIFA Ticket Resale Marketplace to check for secure, verified ticket exchanges directly from fellow fans at face value.
  • Secondary Market Options: Looking for hard-to-find premium club seating, prime hospitality access, or late-stage knockout fixtures in US stadiums? You can explore real-time inventory and compare precise seat locations on trusted secondary ticket platforms, such as StubHub, to secure instant-confirmation listings.
Book 2026 US World Cup TicketsBook Now

Stream the World Cup Safely from Anywhere

Whether you are traveling between North American host cities during match week, dealing with a local regional broadcasting blackout, or connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks near the stadiums, keeping your connection secure is vital. You can easily safeguard your personal data and maintain consistent access to your streaming subscriptions using industry-leading virtual private networks like ExpressVPN.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Rep Your Roots: Official USMNT National Team Kits

You cannot tune into these historic home-soil broadcasts without wearing your team's true colors. Following an extensive collaborative design process, Nike has delivered a masterclass set of threads for the United States Men's National Team as they look to make history on home soil.

  • The USMNT Home Jersey:固定された Stripes Kit brings back a beloved, traditional layout. It features distinct horizontal red and white stripes across the front, evoking a flag fluttering proudly in the wind.
  • The USMNT Away Jersey: The Stars Kit opts for a bold, lifestyle-first look. Built on a clean, double obsidian base, it features subtle silver stars across the entire torso, perfect for both the stadium stands and casual.
Shop USA kits at NikeBuy now


Shop USA kits at Fanatics in the USBuy now


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Frequently asked questions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from 11 June to 19 July. It will be a historic tournament, as it is the first time the competition will be co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will expand to feature 48 teams. This is a significant increase from the 32-team format used in previous editions (1998 - 2022).

The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage. From there, the competition proceeds to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Due to the expansion of teams and the new group stage format, the 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches in total, compared to the 64 matches played in previous editions. To win the trophy, a team will now need to play eight matches instead of seven.

For the 2026 tournament, each participating national team must submit a roster of between 23 and 26 players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on 19 July.

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