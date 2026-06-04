Voice of the Tournament: The Full 2026 World Cup US Commentator, Pundit, and Studio Host Roster for Fox Sports and Telemundo

The countdown is officially on for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a historic tournament expanding to an unprecedented 48 teams across three host nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, soccer has evolved into a global spectacle, and this iteration promises to break all attendance and viewership records. With expanded group stages and elite nations from every continent competing across 16 iconic host cities, the stakes have never been higher for the world's best players.
As the tournament gets closer, the curiosity is high to know who will be the voice of the 2026 World Cup. Beyond the action on the pitch, World Cup memories are defined by the iconic commentary and sharp studio analysis that bring the drama into our living rooms. Fans are eager to find out which legendary former players, trusted tactical experts, and famous play-by-play announcers will guide them through the summer.
Fortunately, GOAL has all of the information you need to know. From the star-studded studio panels in New York and London to the commentary booths in Toronto and Sydney, the major broadcast networks have finalized their elite talent lineups. Below is your comprehensive guide to the broadcasting teams bringing you every single goal, penalty, and historic moment across the globe.
More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:
- How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- How to buy United States World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more
- United States FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices
United States Match Commentators and Booth Analysts
The television infrastructure in the United States is deploying on an unprecedented scale. Fox Sports holds the exclusive English-language broadcast package, sending ten dedicated on-location commentary pairings to travel across the continent to call matches directly from the stadiums. For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo and Universo hold the exclusive rights, anchoring their live match coverage with legendary play-by-play voices and iconic tactical analysts.
Commentator Name
Background
Language
Channel or Broadcaster
John Strong
Lead English play-by-play voice for the network
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Stu Holden
Former USMNT midfielder and lead match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Ian Darke
Renowned English play-by-play voice returning to the US booth
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Landon Donovan
All-time joint top scorer for the USMNT and match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Derek Rae
Veteran international soccer play-by-play announcer
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Robert Green
Former England international goalkeeper and match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Darren Fletcher
Experienced play-by-play broadcaster
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Owen Hargreaves
Champions League winner and veteran soccer analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Jacqui Oatley
Highly respected international play-by-play caller
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Warren Barton
Former Premier League defender and match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
JP Dellacamera
Legendary American soccer play-by-play voice
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Lori Lindsey
Former USWNT midfielder and match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Mark Scott
Experienced British play-by-play commentator
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Cobi Jones
USMNT all-time caps leader and match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Tyler Terens
Dynamic domestic play-by-play caller
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Maurice Edu
Former USMNT midfielder and veteran match analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Ian Crocker
Acclaimed commentator making his network tournament debut
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Danny Higginbotham
Former Premier League defender and tactical analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Andrés Cantor
Iconic voice famous for his signature long goal calls
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Luis Omar Tapia
Legendary Champions League and World Cup play-by-play voice
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
José Luis López Salido
Veteran sports anchor and lead play-by-play announcer
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Jorge Calvo
Experienced play-by-play match commentator
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Alejandro Figueredo
Renowned soccer play-by-play announcer
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Jaime Macías
Elite tactical match analyst and commentator
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Diego Balado
Acclaimed Spanish-language soccer co-commentator
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Copán Álvarez
Veteran sports commentator and play-by-play caller
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
José Pepe del Bosque
Respected tactical analyst and match commentator
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
For an entirely immersive Spanish-language viewing experience, you can stream all 104 matches live via Peacock Premium. Peacock's interactive World Cup Hub offers multi-view options, real-time tactical camera angles, and instant key play catch-ups.
United States Studio Hosts and Pundits
Beyond the action on the pitch, the tournament will be defined by the studio panels breaking down the tactics, controversies, and drama. Fox Sports has assembled an all-star lineup combining major international legends with household American soccer icons. Telemundo counters with a star-studded panel of World Cup winners, legendary former national team coaches, and iconic goalscorers.
Commentator Name
Background
Language
Channel or Broadcaster
Rob Stone
Veteran anchor leading the network's daily studio coverage
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Rebecca Lowe
Award-winning presenter making her network tournament debut
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Jules Breach
Dynamic international sports host and studio anchor
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Pien Meulensteen
Acclaimed football presenter and host
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Alexi Lalas
Outspoken former USMNT defender and lead studio analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Carli Lloyd
Two-time USWNT World Cup champion and studio pundit
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Clint Dempsey
Legendary USMNT forward and studio analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Thierry Henry
France legend and World Cup winner serving as studio analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Global soccer icon and marquee tournament studio analyst
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Clarence Seedorf
Dutch midfield icon returning to the network studio panel
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Javier Hernández
Chicharito, Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer in his TV debut
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Peter Schmeichel
Legendary Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Thiago Alcântara
Former Barcelona and Spain international midfield maestro
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
John Obi Mikel
Chelsea legend and former Nigeria captain
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Juan Pablo Ángel
Former Colombia international and Premier League standout
English
Fox Sports / Fubo
Miguel Gurwitz
Premier sports anchor and stadium pitch-side studio host
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Carlota Vizmanos
Highly respected lead studio presenter and anchor
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Lindsay Casinelli
Award-winning sports anchor and studio host
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Adriana Monsalve
Acclaimed sports presenter and tournament studio host
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
José Pékerman
Renowned former Argentina and Colombia national team coach
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Jorge Valdano
1986 World Cup champion with Argentina and legendary thinker
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Gabriel Batistuta
Batigol, legendary Argentina striker and headline pundit
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Andrés Guardado
Iconic former Mexico captain and five-time World Cup veteran
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Carlos Salcido
Three-time World Cup veteran defender for Mexico
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Alejandro Bedoya
Former USMNT midfield leader and MLS veteran
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Jozy Altidore
Veteran U.S. striker with over 100 international caps
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Iván Zamorano
Bam Bam, Chilean icon and former Real Madrid striker
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Guti
Real Madrid legend providing creative midfield perspective
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Diego Lugano
Legendary former Uruguay captain and defensive analyst
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Iván Ramiro Córdoba
Champions League winner and former Colombia captain
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Antonio Valencia
Former Manchester United and Ecuador captain
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Nuno Gomes
Former Portugal striker and veteran European analyst
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Maxi Rodríguez
Former Argentina midfielder famous for iconic tournament goals
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Carlos Pavón
All-time leading goalscorer for the Honduras national team
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Julio César Dely Valdés
Legendary Panama striker and former national team manager
Spanish
Telemundo / Universo / Peacock
Cord-cutters looking for full coverage can utilize Fubo. A base Fubo subscription carries local FOX, FS1, FS2, and Telemundo feeds out of the box, and its signature multi-view layout is perfect for keeping an eye on simultaneous final-round group matches on a single screen.
Secure Your Seat: FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Hub
With the bulk of the historic 104 matches taking place in world-class venues right across the United States, securing a ticket to experience the atmosphere live is a top priority for American fans. If you want to hear these iconic commentators echoing through stadium loudspeakers rather than your living room TV, you need to finalize your matchday plans immediately.
- Official Marketplace: If you missed the initial ticket lottery window, head straight over to the official FIFA Ticket Resale Marketplace to check for secure, verified ticket exchanges directly from fellow fans at face value.
- Secondary Market Options: Looking for hard-to-find premium club seating, prime hospitality access, or late-stage knockout fixtures in US stadiums? You can explore real-time inventory and compare precise seat locations on trusted secondary ticket platforms, such as StubHub, to secure instant-confirmation listings.
Stream the World Cup Safely from Anywhere
Whether you are traveling between North American host cities during match week, dealing with a local regional broadcasting blackout, or connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks near the stadiums, keeping your connection secure is vital. You can easily safeguard your personal data and maintain consistent access to your streaming subscriptions using industry-leading virtual private networks like ExpressVPN.
Rep Your Roots: Official USMNT National Team Kits
You cannot tune into these historic home-soil broadcasts without wearing your team's true colors. Following an extensive collaborative design process, Nike has delivered a masterclass set of threads for the United States Men's National Team as they look to make history on home soil.
- The USMNT Home Jersey:固定された Stripes Kit brings back a beloved, traditional layout. It features distinct horizontal red and white stripes across the front, evoking a flag fluttering proudly in the wind.
- The USMNT Away Jersey: The Stars Kit opts for a bold, lifestyle-first look. Built on a clean, double obsidian base, it features subtle silver stars across the entire torso, perfect for both the stadium stands and casual.