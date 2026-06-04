Voice of the Tournament: The Full 2026 World Cup US Commentator, Pundit, and Studio Host Roster for Fox Sports and Telemundo

The countdown is officially on for the FIFA World Cup 2026, a historic tournament expanding to an unprecedented 48 teams across three host nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, soccer has evolved into a global spectacle, and this iteration promises to break all attendance and viewership records. With expanded group stages and elite nations from every continent competing across 16 iconic host cities, the stakes have never been higher for the world's best players.

As the tournament gets closer, the curiosity is high to know who will be the voice of the 2026 World Cup. Beyond the action on the pitch, World Cup memories are defined by the iconic commentary and sharp studio analysis that bring the drama into our living rooms. Fans are eager to find out which legendary former players, trusted tactical experts, and famous play-by-play announcers will guide them through the summer.

Fortunately, GOAL has all of the information you need to know. From the star-studded studio panels in New York and London to the commentary booths in Toronto and Sydney, the major broadcast networks have finalized their elite talent lineups. Below is your comprehensive guide to the broadcasting teams bringing you every single goal, penalty, and historic moment across the globe.





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United States Match Commentators and Booth Analysts

The television infrastructure in the United States is deploying on an unprecedented scale. Fox Sports holds the exclusive English-language broadcast package, sending ten dedicated on-location commentary pairings to travel across the continent to call matches directly from the stadiums. For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo and Universo hold the exclusive rights, anchoring their live match coverage with legendary play-by-play voices and iconic tactical analysts.

Commentator Name Background Language Channel or Broadcaster John Strong Lead English play-by-play voice for the network English Fox Sports / Fubo Stu Holden Former USMNT midfielder and lead match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Ian Darke Renowned English play-by-play voice returning to the US booth English Fox Sports / Fubo Landon Donovan All-time joint top scorer for the USMNT and match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Derek Rae Veteran international soccer play-by-play announcer English Fox Sports / Fubo Robert Green Former England international goalkeeper and match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Darren Fletcher Experienced play-by-play broadcaster English Fox Sports / Fubo Owen Hargreaves Champions League winner and veteran soccer analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Jacqui Oatley Highly respected international play-by-play caller English Fox Sports / Fubo Warren Barton Former Premier League defender and match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo JP Dellacamera Legendary American soccer play-by-play voice English Fox Sports / Fubo Lori Lindsey Former USWNT midfielder and match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Mark Scott Experienced British play-by-play commentator English Fox Sports / Fubo Cobi Jones USMNT all-time caps leader and match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Tyler Terens Dynamic domestic play-by-play caller English Fox Sports / Fubo Maurice Edu Former USMNT midfielder and veteran match analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Ian Crocker Acclaimed commentator making his network tournament debut English Fox Sports / Fubo Danny Higginbotham Former Premier League defender and tactical analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Andrés Cantor Iconic voice famous for his signature long goal calls Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Luis Omar Tapia Legendary Champions League and World Cup play-by-play voice Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock José Luis López Salido Veteran sports anchor and lead play-by-play announcer Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Jorge Calvo Experienced play-by-play match commentator Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Alejandro Figueredo Renowned soccer play-by-play announcer Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Jaime Macías Elite tactical match analyst and commentator Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Diego Balado Acclaimed Spanish-language soccer co-commentator Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Copán Álvarez Veteran sports commentator and play-by-play caller Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock José Pepe del Bosque Respected tactical analyst and match commentator Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

For an entirely immersive Spanish-language viewing experience, you can stream all 104 matches live via Peacock Premium. Peacock's interactive World Cup Hub offers multi-view options, real-time tactical camera angles, and instant key play catch-ups.

United States Studio Hosts and Pundits

Beyond the action on the pitch, the tournament will be defined by the studio panels breaking down the tactics, controversies, and drama. Fox Sports has assembled an all-star lineup combining major international legends with household American soccer icons. Telemundo counters with a star-studded panel of World Cup winners, legendary former national team coaches, and iconic goalscorers.

Commentator Name Background Language Channel or Broadcaster Rob Stone Veteran anchor leading the network's daily studio coverage English Fox Sports / Fubo Rebecca Lowe Award-winning presenter making her network tournament debut English Fox Sports / Fubo Jules Breach Dynamic international sports host and studio anchor English Fox Sports / Fubo Pien Meulensteen Acclaimed football presenter and host English Fox Sports / Fubo Alexi Lalas Outspoken former USMNT defender and lead studio analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Carli Lloyd Two-time USWNT World Cup champion and studio pundit English Fox Sports / Fubo Clint Dempsey Legendary USMNT forward and studio analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Thierry Henry France legend and World Cup winner serving as studio analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Zlatan Ibrahimović Global soccer icon and marquee tournament studio analyst English Fox Sports / Fubo Clarence Seedorf Dutch midfield icon returning to the network studio panel English Fox Sports / Fubo Javier Hernández Chicharito, Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer in his TV debut English Fox Sports / Fubo Peter Schmeichel Legendary Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper English Fox Sports / Fubo Thiago Alcântara Former Barcelona and Spain international midfield maestro English Fox Sports / Fubo John Obi Mikel Chelsea legend and former Nigeria captain English Fox Sports / Fubo Juan Pablo Ángel Former Colombia international and Premier League standout English Fox Sports / Fubo Miguel Gurwitz Premier sports anchor and stadium pitch-side studio host Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Carlota Vizmanos Highly respected lead studio presenter and anchor Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Lindsay Casinelli Award-winning sports anchor and studio host Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Adriana Monsalve Acclaimed sports presenter and tournament studio host Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock José Pékerman Renowned former Argentina and Colombia national team coach Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Jorge Valdano 1986 World Cup champion with Argentina and legendary thinker Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Gabriel Batistuta Batigol, legendary Argentina striker and headline pundit Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Andrés Guardado Iconic former Mexico captain and five-time World Cup veteran Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Carlos Salcido Three-time World Cup veteran defender for Mexico Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Alejandro Bedoya Former USMNT midfield leader and MLS veteran Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Jozy Altidore Veteran U.S. striker with over 100 international caps Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Iván Zamorano Bam Bam, Chilean icon and former Real Madrid striker Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Guti Real Madrid legend providing creative midfield perspective Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Diego Lugano Legendary former Uruguay captain and defensive analyst Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Iván Ramiro Córdoba Champions League winner and former Colombia captain Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Antonio Valencia Former Manchester United and Ecuador captain Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Nuno Gomes Former Portugal striker and veteran European analyst Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Maxi Rodríguez Former Argentina midfielder famous for iconic tournament goals Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Carlos Pavón All-time leading goalscorer for the Honduras national team Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock Julio César Dely Valdés Legendary Panama striker and former national team manager Spanish Telemundo / Universo / Peacock

Cord-cutters looking for full coverage can utilize Fubo. A base Fubo subscription carries local FOX, FS1, FS2, and Telemundo feeds out of the box, and its signature multi-view layout is perfect for keeping an eye on simultaneous final-round group matches on a single screen.

Secure Your Seat: FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Hub

With the bulk of the historic 104 matches taking place in world-class venues right across the United States, securing a ticket to experience the atmosphere live is a top priority for American fans. If you want to hear these iconic commentators echoing through stadium loudspeakers rather than your living room TV, you need to finalize your matchday plans immediately.

Official Marketplace: If you missed the initial ticket lottery window, head straight over to the official FIFA Ticket Resale Marketplace to check for secure, verified ticket exchanges directly from fellow fans at face value.

Secondary Market Options: Looking for hard-to-find premium club seating, prime hospitality access, or late-stage knockout fixtures in US stadiums? You can explore real-time inventory and compare precise seat locations on trusted secondary ticket platforms, such as StubHub , to secure instant-confirmation listings.

Stream the World Cup Safely from Anywhere

Whether you are traveling between North American host cities during match week, dealing with a local regional broadcasting blackout, or connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks near the stadiums, keeping your connection secure is vital. You can easily safeguard your personal data and maintain consistent access to your streaming subscriptions using industry-leading virtual private networks like ExpressVPN.

Rep Your Roots: Official USMNT National Team Kits

You cannot tune into these historic home-soil broadcasts without wearing your team's true colors. Following an extensive collaborative design process, Nike has delivered a masterclass set of threads for the United States Men's National Team as they look to make history on home soil.

The USMNT Home Jersey: 固定された Stripes Kit brings back a beloved, traditional layout. It features distinct horizontal red and white stripes across the front, evoking a flag fluttering proudly in the wind.

The USMNT Away Jersey: The Stars Kit opts for a bold, lifestyle-first look. Built on a clean, double obsidian base, it features subtle silver stars across the entire torso, perfect for both the stadium stands and casual.







