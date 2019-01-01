FIFA 20 stadium list: All 119 grounds on Xbox One and PS4 versions of new game
FIFA 20 will soon be gracing screens across the planet, with the latest EA Sports football title being released worldwide on September 24.
The game's developers have rolled out a brand new gameplay mode - VOLTA - and there are a load of fresh features, while tweaks have been made to Ultimate Team.
As part of the authenticity of the FIFA gaming experience, EA have sought to secure as many official venues as possible and they've added to their licenses this year.
There are now 119 stadiums in the game - 90 official and 29 generic - which is an increase on the 102 that were included in FIFA 19.
Goal brings you all the stadiums that feature in FIFA 20 from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and more.
Premier League stadiums in FIFA 20
EA Sports have secured licences for all 20 Premier League teams, including Old Trafford, despite fears that Manchester United's deal with EA's rivals Konami would prohibit its inclusion.
Sheffield United's home ground Bramall Lane is in the game for the first time.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Anfield
|Liverpool
|Bramall Lane
|Sheffield United
|Carrow Road
|Norwich City
|Emirates Stadium
|Arsenal
|Etihad Stadium
|Manchester City
|Goodison Park
|Everton
|King Power Stadium
|Leicester City
|London Stadium
|West Ham
|Molineux Stadium
|Wolves
|Old Trafford
|Manchester United
|Selhurst Park
|Crystal Palace
|St James' Park
|Newcastle United
|St Mary's Stadium
|Southampton
|Stamford Bridge
|Chelsea
|The Amex Stadium
|Brighton
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tottenham
|Turf Moor
|Burnley
|Vicarage Road
|Watford
|Villa Park
|Aston Villa
|Vitality Stadium
|Bournemouth
English Football League stadiums in FIFA 20
There are a total of 11 venues from the English Football League, including Sunderland's Stadium of Light and the home of recently relegated Huddersfield Town, Kirklees Stadium.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Cardiff City Stadium
|Cardiff City
|Craven Cottage
|Fulham
|Fratton Park
|Portsmouth
|KCOM Stadium
|Hull City
|Kirklees Stadium
|Huddersfield Town
|Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
|Queens Park Rangers
|Liberty Stadium
|Swansea City
|Riverside Stadium
|Middlesbrough
|Stadium of Light
|Sunderland
|Stoke City FC Stadium
|Stoke City
|The Hawthorns
|West Brom
La Liga stadiums in FIFA 20
A total of 16 La Liga stadiums feature in FIFA 20, including Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico Madrid's home ground - and last season's Champions League final venue - Wanda Metropolitano.
Notably, Barcelona's Camp Nou is not included in the game due to the Catalan club's exclusive agreement with Konami to allow the ground only to appear in eFootball PES 2020.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Coliseum Alfonso Perez
|Getafe
|Balaidos
|Celta Vigo
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Real Betis
|Estadio Ciutat de Valencia
|Levante
|Estadio de la Ceramica
|Villarreal
|Estadio de Mendizorrotza
|Alaves
|Estadio Jose Zorrilla
|Real Valladolid
|Estadio Mestalla
|Valencia
|Estadio San Mames
|Athletic Club
|Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
|Real Madrid
|Municipal de Butarque
|Leganes
|Municipal de Ipurua
|Eibar
|Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
|Sevilla
|RCDE Stadium
|Espanyol
|Reale Seguros Stadium (Anoeta)
|Real Sociedad
|Wanda Metropolitano
|Atletico Madrid
Segunda Division stadiums in FIFA 20
FIFA 20 gamers will be able to take to the field at the famous Riazor, home of Deportivo La Coruna, and Malaga's 30,000-capacity La Rosaleda.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Estadio El Alcoraz
|Huesca
|Estadio ABANCA-Riazor
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Estadio de Gran Canaria
|Las Palmas
|Estadio de Montilivi
|Girona
|Estadio de Vallecas
|Rayo Vallecano
|Estadio La Rosaleda
|Malaga
Bundesliga stadiums in FIFA 20
Fans of German football will be delighted to learn that they can play in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park, as well as Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
The BayArena, home of Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig's Red Bull Arena are among the 14 Bundesliga venues.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|BayArena
|Bayer Leverkusen
|BORUSSIA-PARK
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Commerzbank-Arena
|Frankfurt
|Dusseldorf-Arena
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|Olympiastadion
|Hertha Berlin
|Opel Arena
|Mainz
|PreZero Arena
|Hoffenheim
|Red Bull Arena
|RB Leipzig
|RheinEnergieStadion
|Koln
|Signal Iduna Park
|Borussia Dortmund
|VELTINS-Arena
|Schalke
|Volkswagen Arena
|Wolfsburg
|Weserstadion
|Werder Bremen
|WWK Arena
|Augsburg
Bundesliga 2. stadiums in FIFA 20
Stuttgart may be in Bundesliga 2. but they boast one of the finest stadiums in Germany in the Mercedes-Benz Arena and it is available to play in in FIFA 20.
Hamburg's Volksparkstadion and Nurnberg's Max-Morlock-Stadion are also included.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|HDI-Arena
|Hanover 96
|Max-Morlock-Stadion
|Nurnberg
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|Stuttgart
|Volksparkstadion
|Hamburg
Ligue 1 stadiums in FIFA 20
There are only three stadiums from Ligue 1 included in FIFA 20: Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon), the Velodrome (Marseille) and Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain).
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Parc Olympique Lyonnais
|Lyon
|Velodrome
|Marseille
|Parc des Princes
|Paris Saint-Germain
Serie A stadiums in FIFA 20
Italian football is not particularly well represented in terms of stadiums in FIFA 20, owing to Serie A granting full licensing to Konami for eFootball PES 2020.
Juventus, who will appear in FIFA 20 as Piemonte Calcio, will not be able to play at the Allianz Stadium. However, AC Milan, Inter, Lazio and Roma will all be able to play at home.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|San Siro
|Inter / AC Milan
|Stadio Olimpico
|Lazio / Roma
International stadiums in FIFA 20
With EA Sports exclusively featuring the Champions League as a game mode, it is no surprise to see the Ataturk Olympic Stadium - venue for the 2020 Champions League final - in FIFA 20.
As well as Turkey's national stadium, England's 'Home of Football' Wembley Stadium is included, meaning you'll be able to contest cup finals at the ground.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Ataturk Olympic Stadium
|Turkey
|Wembley Stadium
|England
Rest of world stadiums in FIFA 20
In terms of 'Rest of the world' stadiums, only two countries are represented: Ukraine and Russia. Those stadiums are Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena and Spartak Moscow's Otkritie Arena.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Donbass Arena
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Otkritie Arena
|Spartak Moscow / Russia
Eredivisie stadiums in FIFA 20
Amsterdam's football jewel - the Johan Cruyff ArenA - is included in FIFA 20, but it is the only Dutch venue available to play in.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Johan Cruyff ArenA
|Ajax / Netherlands
MLS stadiums in FIFA 20
The growing appeal of Major League Soccer sees five of its clubs' stadiums feature in FIFA 20.
Among them is LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park, whch means you'll be able to strut your stuff as Zlatan Ibrahimovic in front of home fans.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|BC Place Stadium
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|CenturyLink Field
|Seattle Sounders
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|LA Galaxy
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta United
|Red Bull Arena
|New York Red Bulls
Liga MX stadiums in FIFA 20
'The Colossus of Santa Ursula' - Estadio Azteca - is the only Liga MX stadium in FIFA 20.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Estadio Azteca
|Club America / Cruz Azul / Mexico
Saudi Pro League stadiums in FIFA 20
EA Sports have included two Saudi Arabian venues in FIFA 20: King Abdullah Sports City near Jeddah and King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|King Abdullah Sports City
|Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad
|King Fahd Stadium
|Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr
J1 League stadiums in FIFA 20
The Panasonic Stadium Suita, which is home to Gamba Osaka, is the only official J1 League stadium in FIFA 20.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Panasonic Stadium Suita
|Gamba Osaka
Generic stadiums in FIFA 20
As well as 90 officially licensed stadiums, FIFA 20 will also include 29 generic grounds. Among them are the classics Crown Lane, Euro Park and Ivy Lane.
You can see all the generic venues below.
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Al Jayeed Stadium
|-
|Aloha Park
|-
|Arena del Centenario
|-
|Arena D'Oro
|-
|Court Lane
|-
|Crown Lane
|-
|Eastpoint Arena
|-
|El Grandioso
|-
|El Libertador
|-
|Estadio de las Artes
|-
|Estadio El Medio
|-
|Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
|-
|Euro Park
|-
|FeWC Stadium (only on PS4 & Xbox One)
|-
|Forest Park
|-
|Ivy Lane
|-
|Molton Road
|-
|O Dromo
|-
|Sanderson Park
|-
|Stade Municipal
|-
|Stade Classico
|-
|Stadion 23. Maj
|-
|Stadion Europa
|-
|Stadion Hanguk
|-
|Stadion Neder
|-
|Stadion Olympik
|-
|Town Park
|-
|Union Park Stadium
|-
|Waldstadion
|-
VOLTA venues in FIFA 20
As well as official stadiums and a selection of generic grounds, FIFA 20 will also include 17 small-sided pitches for their VOLTA mode.
Freestyle football fans will be able to play in venues based in London, Paris, Barcelona and Amsterdam, as well as Berlin, Mexico City, Rome, Tokyo and Lagos.
There will also be VOLTA venues in Cape Town, New York, LA, Miami, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.
As well as that, a generic warehouse and a parking lot will be available to play in.