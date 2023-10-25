Feyenoord vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord and Lazio will be looking for their second win in Group E of the 2023-24 Champions League when the two sides lock horns at De Kuip on Wednesday.

After losing 3-2 at Atletico Madrid on the European stage, Arne Slot's side have won both their league games against PEC Zwolle and Vitesse with an aggregate scoreline of 6-0.

While Feyenoord faced a defeat to Celtic in the group, Lazio drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid and defeated Celtic 2-1. Maurizio Sarri's men have also won their last two league outings as they come into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win against Sassuolo.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Feyenoord vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm EDT Venue: De Kuip

The UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Societa Sportiva Lazio will be played at the Feyenoord Stadium - nicknamed De Kuip - in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EDT on October 25 in the United States (US).

How to watch Feyenoord vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Feyenoord's 4-0 win over Vitesse at the weekend was marred with injuries to both Santiago Gimenez and Yankuba Minteh. The duo join Gernot Trauner who is out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Slot will be hoping that Luka Ivanusec recovers from a minor ankle injury.

Feyenoord possible XI: Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Zerrouki, Timber; Stengs, Ueda, Igor Paixao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Sas Defenders: Hancko, Beelen, Hartman, Lopez, Geertruida, Nieuwkoop Midfielders: Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van den Belt, Zachiel, Timber, Milambo, Lingr Forwards: Ueda, Stengs, Ivanusec, Paixao, Sauer, Dilrosun, Jahanbakhsh

Lazio team news

Ciro Immobile will face competition from his recent replacement in Taty Castellanos, who gave a good account of himself over the last couple of games.

Despite scoring in the last UCL outing, Pedro may need to make way for Mattia Zaccagni, while Matias Vecino and Elseid Hysaj can also be among the changes for the mid-week fixture.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Castellanos, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Nov 3, 2022 Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio UEFA Europa League Sep 8, 2022 Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord UEFA Europa League

