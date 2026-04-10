Feyenoord could be without several key players for their crucial away fixture against NEC. Luciano Valente is expected to miss the trip to Nijmegen, while the availability of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Anis Hadj Moussa is also in doubt.

According to ESPN, the 22-year-old midfielder faces a race against time after pulling up during Tuesday’s open training session.

He immediately grasped his thigh and had to stop training, casting serious doubt on his participation in Sunday’s away fixture.

Feyenoord have yet to confirm the extent of his injury, but he is currently unlikely to feature at De Goffert.

Ahmedhodzic and Hadj Moussa, who missed the goalless draw with FC Volendam, remain doubtful.

Robin van Persie must therefore return to the drawing board. Feyenoord’s injury crisis remains a recurring theme, and on Thursday the club announced that medical specialist Casper van Eijck is returning to De Kuip in the hope of halting the current wave of setbacks.

Van Persie is scheduled to brief the media at Friday afternoon’s press conference, when he may provide a fresh update on the trio.