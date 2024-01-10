Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Konyaspor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current Super Lig log leaders Fenerbahce will look to register their sixth win in seven games when they face Konyaspor in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Ismail Kartal's side were held to a goalless draw against second-placed Galatasaray before returning to winning ways in a 5-1 win over Istanbulspor at the weekend.

On the other hand, Konyaspor are battling the drop having suffered a 3-0 loss to Galatasaray in their last outing.

Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

The Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Konyaspor will be played at the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on January 10 in the United States (US).

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Konyaspor online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas is back from his ban, but Fred's suspension after being sent off against Galatasaray will be over only after Wednesday's tie.

Injuries will keep both Miha Zajc and Luan Peres out of action, whereas Lincoln remains a doubt on account of his ACL injury.

Alexander Djiku and Bright Osayi-Samuel will be with the Ghana and Nigeria national teams, respectively, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Aziz, Oosterwolde, Kadioglu; Crespo, Yuksek; Tadic, Szymanski, Under; Dzeko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Becao, Akaydin, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Muldur Midfielders: Yuksek, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski, Lincoln, Kahveci Forwards: Batshuayi, Dzeko, Nayir, Kent, Tadic, King, Under, Mor

Konyaspor team news

Goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni has been axed from the squad amid allegations that the club has failed to pay him his salary. There is also believed to be a sanction against attacker Sokol Cikalleshi.

Gokhan Tore and Muhammet Demir are out with their respective injuries, while Francisco Calvo is suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Bruno Paz is set to represent Angola at the AFCON.

Konyaspor possible XI: Ertas; Ulgun, Demirbag, Calvo, Haubert; Dikmen, Yazgili, Cicaldau; Prip, Oliveira, Moreno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ertas, Erdogan Defenders: Demirbag, Yazgili, Mert, Demirtas, Guilherme, Subasi, Oguz, Karayel Midfielders: Nzonzi, Rak, Ulgun, Dikmen, Cicaldau, Malli, Prip Forwards: Muric, Oliveira, Karababa, Moreno, Buyuksayar, Gedikli

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fenerbahce and Konyaspor across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 25, 2023 Fenerbahce 4-0 Konyaspor Super Lig August 29, 2022 Konyaspor 1-0 Fenerbahce Super Lig March 20, 2022 Fenerbahce 2-1 Konyaspor Super Lig October 30, 2021 Konyaspor 2-1 Fenerbahce Super Lig March 8, 2021 Konyaspor 0-3 Fenerbahce Super Lig

