FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Cincinnati and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will take on Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are second in the league standings, three points behind leaders Inter Miami. Atlanta are 10th in the standings and will be desperate to climb up the table.

Cincinnati, chasing their fifth win in a row, will be confident of adding three more points to the bag. Atlanta are winless in their last five fixtures and will need to be at their very best to get a result.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live update can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Aaron Boupendza will miss his third consecutive game for the hosts due to a jaw injury.

Yamil Asad remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, and DeAndre Yedlin, who missed the last match with a hip injury, is still uncertain for this game.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Robinson; Orellano, Bucha, Nwobodo, Powell; Acosta, Kubo, Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Kubo, Ordonez, Santos, Baird

Atlanta United team news

For the visitors, Derrick Williams is out with a calf injury, and Jamal Thiare will also be absent once more due to a hamstring issue.

Tyler Wolff will miss the match because of a knee injury, and Stian Gregersen is out as he follows concussion protocol.

Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Cobb, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Mosquera; Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeeper Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Midfielder Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Defender Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Cobb Forward Giakoumakis, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Apr 2024 Atlanta United 1-2 Cincinnati MLS 22 Oct 2023 FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 31 Aug 2023 Atlanta United 1-2 FC Cincinnati MLS 14 Aug 2022 FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 17 Apr 2022 Atlanta United 0-0 FC Cincinnati MLS 8 Nov 2021 FC Cincinnati 1-2 Atlanta United MLS

