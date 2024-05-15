FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Cincinnati will take on Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts are second in the league standings, three points behind leaders Inter Miami. Atlanta are 10th in the standings and will be desperate to climb up the table.
Cincinnati, chasing their fifth win in a row, will be confident of adding three more points to the bag. Atlanta are winless in their last five fixtures and will need to be at their very best to get a result.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United kick-off time
|Date:
|May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|TQL Stadium
The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live update can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
FC Cincinnati team news
Aaron Boupendza will miss his third consecutive game for the hosts due to a jaw injury.
Yamil Asad remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, and DeAndre Yedlin, who missed the last match with a hip injury, is still uncertain for this game.
FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Robinson; Orellano, Bucha, Nwobodo, Powell; Acosta, Kubo, Baird.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson
|Midfielders:
|Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela
|Forwards:
|Kubo, Ordonez, Santos, Baird
Atlanta United team news
For the visitors, Derrick Williams is out with a calf injury, and Jamal Thiare will also be absent once more due to a hamstring issue.
Tyler Wolff will miss the match because of a knee injury, and Stian Gregersen is out as he follows concussion protocol.
Atlanta United predicted XI: Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Cobb, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Mosquera; Giakoumakis.
Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Guzan, Cohen, Westberg
|Midfielder
|Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres
|Defender
|Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Cobb
|Forward
|Giakoumakis, Rios
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21 Apr 2024
|Atlanta United 1-2 Cincinnati
|MLS
|22 Oct 2023
|FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United
|MLS
|31 Aug 2023
|Atlanta United 1-2 FC Cincinnati
|MLS
|14 Aug 2022
|FC Cincinnati 2-2 Atlanta United
|MLS
|17 Apr 2022
|Atlanta United 0-0 FC Cincinnati
|MLS
|8 Nov 2021
|FC Cincinnati 1-2 Atlanta United
|MLS