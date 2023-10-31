Exeter City vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup fourth round

How to watch the English League Cup match between Exeter and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a loss at the weekend, Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Exeter City in a Carabao Cup fourth round clash on Tuesday.

Including the third round 2-0 victory over Bradford City, Boro were on a six-game winning run before facing a 2-0 defeat in the Championship at the hands of Stoke City.

On the other hand, the League One side just snapped their losing streak of six games with a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City and their last win was when they brushed aside Luton Town 1-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Exeter vs Middlesbrough kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: St James Park

The English League Cup match between Exeter City and Middlesbrough will be played at St James Park in Exeter, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on October 31 in the United States (US).

How to watch Exeter vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+ in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Exeter team news

Left-back Demetri Mitchell returns from serving his domestic ban, but Pierce Sweeney is suspended after accumulation of bookings at the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Exeter boss Gary Caldwell will need to make a couple of changes as Jack Aitchison and Reece Cole suffered injury setbacks in the Lincoln draw, with the likes of Tom Carroll, Kyle Taylor and Yanic Wildschut in line to start on Tuesday.

Exeter possible XI: Sinisalo; Fitzwater, Aimson, Hartridge; Mitchell, Carroll, Trevitt, Harper; Muskwe, Scott, Wildschut

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Woods, MacDonald Defenders: Fitzwater, Hartridge, Jules, Aimson, Diabate, Mitchell, Harper, Edgecombe, King, Oakes, Daniels Midfielders: Carroll, Kite, Taylor, Trevitt, O'Connor, Billington, Watts, Niskanen, Borges, Dean, Richards, Ohanaka, Cunningham, Joce Forwards: Scott, Muskwe, Wildschut, Cox, Rankine, Beardmore, Cutler

Middlesbrough team news

Defender Tommy Smith may be ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles problem, with the treatment room already occupied by Marcus Forss, Riley McGree, Darragh Lenihan and Lewis O'Brien. However, Hayden Hackney is back from a suspension here, while Lukas Engel returns from his knock.

Emmanuel Latte Lath, who came off the bench against Stoke, can start up front.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Glover; Dijksteel, Fry, Clarke, Engel; Hackney, Barlaser; Silvera, Rogers, Gilbert; Latte Lath

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, McNair, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel Midfielders: Hackney, Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, Crooks, I. Jones Forwards: Latte Lath, Coburn, Rogers, Silvera, Gilbert

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Exeter City and Middlesbrough face each other across all competitions.

Useful links