Ex-Man Utd star Nani completes Venezia transfer

Former Manchester United star Nani has completed a return to Italy with Venezia, the club has confirmed.

The 35-year-old has spent the past three seasons in MLS with Orlando City, where he tallied 28 goals and 23 assists in 77 regular season appearances.

Nani will return to Serie A, where he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Lazio.

Nani's contract with Venezia

After announcing he would not be renewing his contract with Orlando City, Nani has signed on with Serie A newcomers Venezia on a deal through the 2022-23 season.

After earning promotion from Serie B, Venezia are currently in 17th place in Serie A, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Nani's career thus far

The winger rose to prominence at Sporting CP in his native Portugal before completing a move to Manchester United at age 19.

Nani made his name with the Red Devils, spending seven seasons at Old Trafford and winning four Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

After leaving United, Nani returned to Sporting CP before also playing for Fenerbahce, Valencia, and Lazio. His move to MLS in 2019 proved highly successful as he was twice named an All-Star.

On the international stage, Nani has earned 112 caps for Portugal and was a part of the team that captured Euro 2016.

