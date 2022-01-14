Arsenal's midfield crisis: What now for Arteta after calamity Xhaka strikes again at Liverpool?

When will Granit Xhaka ever learn?

Arsenal’s midfielder has made just two appearances in 2022 and has managed to give away a penalty in one and get sent off in the other.

The red card in Thursday night’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final was his second of the season and it means he will now miss Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League, as well as next week’s return leg against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mikel Arteta’s side were fabulous at Anfield but they needed to be, after Xhaka’s first-half dismissal for a professional foul on Diogo Jota that left the visitors with a mountain to climb.

It wasn’t malicious; it was just stupid and totally avoidable – just like his sending off at Manchester City earlier this season.

And if there are two places you would choose not to have a player sent off, it would be the Etihad and Anfield.

Yet Xhaka’s idiocy has twice forced Arsenal to play with 10 men at both grounds for more than 55 minutes each since the start of the campaign.

His team-mates coped brilliantly after the red card on Thursday night, becoming the first team to stop Liverpool scoring at home in all competitions this season.

But Xhaka’s rush of blood was just another example of why the Gunners desperately need to bring in a new long-term partner for Thomas Partey.

They had the chance in the summer when the Switzerland international was keen on a move to Roma.

But when the Italians failed to meet Arsenal’s valuation, they opted to keep him and hand the 29-year-old a new contract.

It was a decision which baffled large swathes of the fanbase and the midfielder has done little to quieten his doubters since.

And while Arsenal’s superb efforts at Anfield managed to keep them in the tie ahead of the second leg next Thursday night, Xhaka’s dismissal could still have serious consequences going forward.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles having been allowed to leave on loan, Arteta’s options in central midfield were already very limited.

Now, with Xhaka suspended, Arsenal’s manager faces going into what are arguably the club’s two biggest games of the season with Sambi Lokonga as his only recognised central midfielder.

So, what can he do?

He does also have Charlie Patino, but the talented 18-year-old struggled amid the intense atmosphere at Nottingham Forest last weekend on what was his first senior start.

To throw him in amidst the fury of a north London derby would be a huge risk and could do the teenager more harm than good. The same could be said of the second leg against Liverpool.

“We don’t have any midfielders,” Arteta said after Thursday night’s battling draw. “Whatever we are going to do is not going to be natural.

“We played with three midfield players – Martinelli, Sambi and Saka. They’ve never played there in their lives in that formation.”

Arsenal are pushing to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus and the Brazil international wants to make the move to North London.

Juventus have yet to give the deal the green light, however, and Arthur will meet with the Serie A side on Friday in an attempt to push things along.

But even if something can be done before the weekend, it’s highly unlikely the 25-year-old would be thrown straight into the mix at Tottenham on Sunday.

So, that leaves Arteta facing up to an extremely difficult situation, especially after Bukayo Saka limped off during the closing stages at Anfield.

The Gunners boss could also be without Emile Smith Rowe, who continues to struggle with a calf injury and Martin Odegaard, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Moving Ben White – who was outstanding at Anfield – into midfield is an option as it's a role he's done before for Brighton.

But that would weaken Arsenal defensively at a time when they already have Cedric Soares (hip), Sead Kolasinac (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (groin) in the treatment room.

There is even the possibility that the Gunners could make a request to the Premier League to have Sunday’s game called off, such is the extent of their issues at present.

Arteta was quizzed on that very prospect following the draw at Anfield and refused to rule it out.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s a possibility in every game, from our side and from the opponent’s side, because of the amount of issues that everybody is having and because it’s happening every week.

“We try to prepare for games thinking we are going to play. If something happens along the way, it is what it is.”

Arsenal’s walking wounded will now gather at London Colney on Friday afternoon when the squad will be assessed by the medical team.

Arteta’s young side deserve huge credit for the way they performed at Anfield after one of their most experienced players let them down once again.

Ultimately, Xhaka’s error didn’t prove decisive this time, but the true cost of his latest red card might not be known until the end of next week.

These next seven days could define Arsenal’s season. They have the chance to make a major statement in the battle for the top four and to book their place at a Wembley cup final.

This is when you need your senior stars to step up on the pitch, but Xhaka will now be watching from home just when his team-mates need him the most.