This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crystal Palace celebrate 2023-24Getty
Premier League
team-logo
Goodison Park
team-logo
watch on fubo
GOAL

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueEverton vs Crystal PalaceEvertonCrystal Palace

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Goodison Park on Monday. It is set to be a clash for points to climb up the standings, as both teams are struggling down at 16th and 18th place in the standings.

Only five points separate these two teams and both will be desperate for points. Everton have managed to win just one out of their last 11 matches and interestingly, that only win came against Crystal Palace at home in the FA Cup. They lost the last outing 0-2 against Manchester City and will be confident that this will be an easier challenge.

Palace have managed to win just one out of their last six games. They will also be looking to bounce back from a defeat, only theirs was against Chelsea in their most recent outing. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date:February 19, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET
Venue:Goodison Park

The match will be played at Goodison Park on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here

The match will be shown live on USA, UNIVERSO, Sling TV and Fubo in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Ben Godfrey was substituted in the 56th minute of the previous outing due to illness. However, he has participated in training sessions and is expected to be fit for the upcoming match at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was seen training with the ball during the week and he is available for selection, along with Seamus Coleman and Amadou Onana.

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), and Andre Gomes (calf) continue their rehabilitation and will remain unavailable this weekend.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
Defenders:Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman
Midfielders:Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Onyango
Forwards:Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Harrison, Dobbin

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are dealing with long-term concerns of Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (ankle), Michael Olise (thigh), and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh).

Marc Guehi (knee) and Eberechi Eze (thigh) might not make it to Merseyside, while Will Hughes sustained an ankle injury in the defeat to Chelsea and will require assessment before the match.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Ahamada, Lerma, Wharton; Ayew, Mateta, Franca.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johnstone, Henderson, Matthews, Whitworth
Defenders:Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Muñoz, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Ferguson
Midfielders:Lerma, Schlupp, Hughes, Wharton, Ahamada, Wells-Morrison, Riedewald, Ozoh, Raymond
Forwards:Ayew, França, Mateta, Édouard, Gordon, Plange

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
18/01/24Everton 1 - 0 Crystal PalaceFA Cup
05/01/24Crystal Palace 0 - 0 EvertonFA Cup
11/11/23Crystal Palace 2 - 3 EvertonPremier League
22/04/23Crystal Palace 0 - 0 EvertonPremier League
22/10/22Everton 3 - 0 Crystal PalacePremier League

Useful links

Advertisement