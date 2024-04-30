Estudiantes will take on Boca Juniors in the first semi-final in the Liga Profesional Argentina at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Tuesday.
Only two points separated these two teams during the league stage at the end of which the hosts finished second and the visitors ended in fourth place.
Boca are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat in the Copa Sudamericana and will be hoping to return to winning ways. Estudiantes also lost their last outing which was against Gremio in the Copa Libertadores.
Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors kick-off time
|Date:
|April 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm ET
|Venue:
|Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Estudiantes team news
There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Estudiantes ahead of their clash against Gremio.
They are on a roll in the league, having won their last four games in a row. They will be confident of picking up their fifth consecutive win.
Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Romero, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Cetre, Correa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone
|Defenders:
|Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra
|Midfielders:
|Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini
|Forwards:
|Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya
Boca Juniors team news
Boca Juniors will be without the services of Edinson Cavani, Angel Anselmino and Mauricio Benitez.
Exequiel Zeballos will also be unavailable for selection due to an injury.
Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Brey, García
|Defenders:
|Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
|Midfielders:
|Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
|Forwards:
|Benedetto, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|13/04/24
|Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 Boca Juniors
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|23/11/23
|Boca Juniors 2-3 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Copa Argentina
|29/10/23
|Boca Juniors 0-0 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Copa de la Liga Profesional
|16/04/23
|Boca Juniors 0-1 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|25/07/22
|Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes de La Plata
|Liga Profesional de Fútbol
|14/03/22
|Estudiantes de La Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors
|Copa de la Liga Profesional