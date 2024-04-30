How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will take on Boca Juniors in the first semi-final in the Liga Profesional Argentina at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Tuesday.

Only two points separated these two teams during the league stage at the end of which the hosts finished second and the visitors ended in fourth place.

Boca are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat in the Copa Sudamericana and will be hoping to return to winning ways. Estudiantes also lost their last outing which was against Gremio in the Copa Libertadores.

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: April 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium

The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo and Fanatiz in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Estudiantes ahead of their clash against Gremio.

They are on a roll in the league, having won their last four games in a row. They will be confident of picking up their fifth consecutive win.

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Romero, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Cetre, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone Defenders: Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra Midfielders: Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini Forwards: Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors will be without the services of Edinson Cavani, Angel Anselmino and Mauricio Benitez.

Exequiel Zeballos will also be unavailable for selection due to an injury.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Benedetto, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/04/24 Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional 23/11/23 Boca Juniors 2-3 Estudiantes de La Plata Copa Argentina 29/10/23 Boca Juniors 0-0 Estudiantes de La Plata Copa de la Liga Profesional 16/04/23 Boca Juniors 0-1 Estudiantes de La Plata Liga Profesional de Fútbol 25/07/22 Boca Juniors 3-1 Estudiantes de La Plata Liga Profesional de Fútbol 14/03/22 Estudiantes de La Plata 0-1 Boca Juniors Copa de la Liga Profesional

