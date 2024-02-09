This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Estudiantes vs Tigre: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Copa de la Liga Profesional
How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Tigre, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will be looking to carry on with their unbeaten start in Liga Profesional Argentina when they welcome Tigre to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Friday.

At a time Los Pincharratas picked up two wins and a draw in their three league outings, Tigre are yet to register a win and score their first goal this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Estudiantes vs Tigre kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 9, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Tigre will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5 pm ET on Friday, February 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Estudiantes vs Tigre online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Centre-back Zaid Romero faces a ban on account of his direct red card in the goalless draw against Racing Club on Monday, while attacker Guido Carrillo misses out with a muscle injury.

Santiago Flores should start in place of the suspended Romero, and Marcelo Correa should continue leading the line of attack.

Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Flores, Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Altamirano, Correa, Castillo Manyoma

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya
Defenders:F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso
Midfielders:Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Altamirano, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre
Forwards:Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Moreno, Naya, Piatti

Tigre team news

Argentine forward Ijiel Protti remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, as Tigre boss Juan Sarais is likely to persist with the front pair of Leandro Contin and Blas Armoa.

Tigre possible XI: Tagliamonte; Giacopuzzi, Nardelli, Aguirre, Adorno, Sanchez Mino; Galvan, Cardozo, Aleman; Contin, Armoa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Zenobio, Tagliamonte
Defenders:Lomonaco, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Giacopuzzi, Sanchez Mino, Genez, Garay, Ortega
Midfielders:Rodriguez, Sanchez, Cardozo, Medina, Galvan, Maroni, Aleman, Forclaz, Espindola
Forwards:Esquivel, Protti, Armoa, Londono, Contin, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Tigre across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 15, 2023Tigre 0-0 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina
January 28, 2023Estudiantes 1-2 TigreLiga Profesional Argentina
July 17, 2022Tigre 2-1 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina
April 19, 2022Estudiantes 2-1 TigreLiga Profesional Argentina
October 8, 2018Tigre 1-0 EstudiantesLiga Profesional Argentina

Useful links

