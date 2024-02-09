Estudiantes vs Tigre: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estudiantes will be looking to carry on with their unbeaten start in Liga Profesional Argentina when they welcome Tigre to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Friday.
At a time Los Pincharratas picked up two wins and a draw in their three league outings, Tigre are yet to register a win and score their first goal this season.
Estudiantes vs Tigre kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi
The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Tigre will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium in La Plata, Argentina.
It will kick off at 5 pm ET on Friday, February 9, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Estudiantes team news
Centre-back Zaid Romero faces a ban on account of his direct red card in the goalless draw against Racing Club on Monday, while attacker Guido Carrillo misses out with a muscle injury.
Santiago Flores should start in place of the suspended Romero, and Marcelo Correa should continue leading the line of attack.
Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Flores, Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Altamirano, Correa, Castillo Manyoma
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya
|Defenders:
|F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso
|Midfielders:
|Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Altamirano, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre
|Forwards:
|Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Moreno, Naya, Piatti
Tigre team news
Argentine forward Ijiel Protti remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, as Tigre boss Juan Sarais is likely to persist with the front pair of Leandro Contin and Blas Armoa.
Tigre possible XI: Tagliamonte; Giacopuzzi, Nardelli, Aguirre, Adorno, Sanchez Mino; Galvan, Cardozo, Aleman; Contin, Armoa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zenobio, Tagliamonte
|Defenders:
|Lomonaco, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Giacopuzzi, Sanchez Mino, Genez, Garay, Ortega
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Sanchez, Cardozo, Medina, Galvan, Maroni, Aleman, Forclaz, Espindola
|Forwards:
|Esquivel, Protti, Armoa, Londono, Contin, Flores
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Tigre across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 15, 2023
|Tigre 0-0 Estudiantes
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|January 28, 2023
|Estudiantes 1-2 Tigre
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|July 17, 2022
|Tigre 2-1 Estudiantes
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|April 19, 2022
|Estudiantes 2-1 Tigre
|Liga Profesional Argentina
|October 8, 2018
|Tigre 1-0 Estudiantes
|Liga Profesional Argentina