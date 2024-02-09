Estudiantes vs Tigre: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Tigre, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will be looking to carry on with their unbeaten start in Liga Profesional Argentina when they welcome Tigre to Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Friday.

At a time Los Pincharratas picked up two wins and a draw in their three league outings, Tigre are yet to register a win and score their first goal this season.

Estudiantes vs Tigre kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm ET Venue: Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Estudiantes and Tigre will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5 pm ET on Friday, February 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Estudiantes vs Tigre online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Centre-back Zaid Romero faces a ban on account of his direct red card in the goalless draw against Racing Club on Monday, while attacker Guido Carrillo misses out with a muscle injury.

Santiago Flores should start in place of the suspended Romero, and Marcelo Correa should continue leading the line of attack.

Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Flores, Benedetti; Zuqui, Perez, Ascacibar; Altamirano, Correa, Castillo Manyoma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mansilla, Iacovich, Zozaya Defenders: F. Fernandez, Flores, Lollo, G. Benedetti, N. Fernandez, Meza, Mancuso Midfielders: Ascacibar, Perez, Zuqui, Kociubinski, Atum, N. Benedetti, Altamirano, Zapiola, Castillo Manyoma, Cetre Forwards: Sosa, Mendez, Correa, Moreno, Naya, Piatti

Tigre team news

Argentine forward Ijiel Protti remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon injury, as Tigre boss Juan Sarais is likely to persist with the front pair of Leandro Contin and Blas Armoa.

Tigre possible XI: Tagliamonte; Giacopuzzi, Nardelli, Aguirre, Adorno, Sanchez Mino; Galvan, Cardozo, Aleman; Contin, Armoa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zenobio, Tagliamonte Defenders: Lomonaco, Nardelli, Adorno, Aguirre, Giacopuzzi, Sanchez Mino, Genez, Garay, Ortega Midfielders: Rodriguez, Sanchez, Cardozo, Medina, Galvan, Maroni, Aleman, Forclaz, Espindola Forwards: Esquivel, Protti, Armoa, Londono, Contin, Flores

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Estudiantes and Tigre across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 15, 2023 Tigre 0-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina January 28, 2023 Estudiantes 1-2 Tigre Liga Profesional Argentina July 17, 2022 Tigre 2-1 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina April 19, 2022 Estudiantes 2-1 Tigre Liga Profesional Argentina October 8, 2018 Tigre 1-0 Estudiantes Liga Profesional Argentina

