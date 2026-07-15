ESPN ESPY Awards 2026: How to watch and live stream ESPY Awards and More

The highly anticipated 2026 edition of The ESPYS Presented by Capital One is here, set to unfold in the historic heart of New York City. The annual celebration of sports excellence is already underway, culminating in the star-studded awards ceremony live on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

This year, the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center takes center stage, welcoming the biggest icons from both sports and entertainment for a spectacle unlike any other. It marks a historic homecoming for the ESPYS, returning to the city where the awards show first launched back in 1993. Over a packed block of events, fans can expect an electrifying night featuring can't-miss red carpet arrivals, special musical performances, and legendary tributes.









The Nomination Process & Headline Nominees

The voting process is fully complete and nominees have been finalized. Winners are determined through a dedicated fan voting system designed to truly reflect the past year's elite sports performances. This year's ballot features a heavy dose of star power, including multi-category nominees like Shohei Ohtani (Best Athlete, Men's Sports; Best MLB Player; Best Single-Game Performance) and hometown hero Jalen Brunson (Best Athlete, Men's Sports; Best NBA Player; Best Championship Performance) following his historic championship run with the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, ESPN has announced special honorees to be recognized during the show. Former NBA trailblazer Jason Collins will posthumously receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, MLB legend Jim Abbott will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Scott Ruskan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

With the countdown over and ESPY Week officially in motion, the 2026 showcase promises to be an unforgettable celebration. Here's everything you need to know to gear up for the big night.

How to Watch the 2026 ESPY Awards

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Services: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, ESPN+

Throughout ESPY night, fans can catch the main awards show live on ABC or stream it live via the ESPN App and ESPN+.

If you are looking to watch the pre-show action, the ESPYS Red Carpet Show presented by TJ Maxx will stream on ESPN's YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App. To secure the perfect feed without a cable box, a live TV streaming service subscription is highly recommended. For cord-cutters, platforms like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and YouTube TV carry ABC natively in most local markets. Additionally, the entire show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

📺 Provider Note: The majority of live TV services carry local ABC affiliates and ESPN natively. Fubo, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV are excellent streaming entry points to catch the live broadcast, though regional availability of local ABC channels can vary by zip code.









TV Providers for ESPY Week

Provider Price ABC ESPN ESPN+ / Hulu Cox $61.00–$152.00/mo. ✔ ✔ — DIRECTV $74.99–$164.99/mo. ✔ ✔ — DIRECTV STREAM $74.99–$154.99/mo. ✔ ✔ — DISH $97.99–$147.99/mo. ✔ ✔ — Fubo $79.99–$89.99/mo. ✔ ✔ — Hulu + Live TV $81.99–$95.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ (Hulu included) Optimum $40.00–$135.00/mo. ✔ ✔ — Philo $28.00/mo. — — — Sling TV $45.99–$60.99/mo. ✔ (select markets) ✔ — Spectrum $45.00–$105.00/mo. ✔ ✔ — Verizon Fios $85.00–$129.00/mo. ✔ ✔ — Xfinity $20.00–$80.00/mo. ✔ ✔ — YouTube TV $72.99/mo. ✔ ✔ —

When are the 2026 ESPY Awards?

The 2026 ESPYS will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Detail Information Date Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Start Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Location New York City, New York TV Channel ABC Live Stream ESPN App, ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu (Next Day)

2026 ESPY Awards Event Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Platform / Channel Wednesday, July 15 6:00 PM SportsCenter (Live from the Red Carpet) ESPN Wednesday, July 15 7:00 PM ESPYS Preview Show ESPN Wednesday, July 15 7:00 PM ESPYS Red Carpet Show ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook Wednesday, July 15 8:00 PM The 2026 ESPY Awards Ceremony ABC, ESPN App, ESPN+ Thursday, July 16 All Day On-Demand Replay Access Disney+, Hulu

How the ESPY Awards are Presented

Unlike traditional sports matches, the ESPYS celebrate athletic achievements by blending high-energy entertainment, comedy, and deep, poignant tributes. Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández takes the reins as host this year, promising to inject his electric energy and deep sports passion into the ceremony.

A central pillar of the ESPYS is its commitment to raising awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded in 1993 by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano. Over the past three decades, the event has helped raise more than $292 million to combat cancer. Alongside the comedic bits and competitive award reveals, viewers will witness powerful musical and humanitarian presentations, including live performances from hip-hop legends De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, and Slick Rick, as well as the world-famous Savannah Bananas.

Event Leadership

Host: Marcello Hernández

Executive Producer: Craig Lazarus

2026 ESPYS Headline Nominees

Best Athlete, Men's Sports Nominees Best Athlete, Women's Sports Nominees Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) Hilary Knight (Hockey) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) Nelly Korda (Golf) Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) Mikaela Shiffrin (Ski) Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

2026 ESPYS Specialized Category Nominees