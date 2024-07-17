Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Erzgebirge Aue and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Erzgebirge Aue in a club friendly at Erzgebirsstadion on Wednesday.

BVB are now under new head coach Nuri Sahin who has replaced the departed Edin Terzic, with the side to travel to Japan as their pre-season preparations continue.

Dortmund played their first friendly on Friday, as the Black and Yellow defeated DEW-21 - a team of amateur footballers and influencers - 7-1 in Holzwickede.

Meanwhile, Erzgebirge Aue are prepping for their third successive term in the third tier of German football.

Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Erzgebirgsstadion

The club-friendly match between Erzgebirge Aue and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Erzgebirgsstadion in Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Erzgebirge Aue vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the club-friendly match between Erzgebirge Aue and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Team news & squads

Erzgebirge Aue team news

The hosts will be without the injured duo of Can Ozkan and Omar Sijaric.

On the other hand, summer signings Maxim Burghardt, Ricky Bornschein, Mika Clausen, Pascal Fallmann and Jonah Fabisch will all aim to impress against the German giants.

Erzgebirge Aue possible XI: Lord; Burghardt, Barylla, Vukancic, Jakob, Pepic, Fabisch, Stefaniak, Clausen, Bornschein, Bar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mannel, Lord, Kips, Uhlig Defenders: Barylla, Vukancic, Hoffman, Nkansah, Jakob, Rosenlochler, Fallmann, Burghardt Midfielders: Majetschak, Pepic, Schadlich, Fabisch, Clausen, Stefaniak Forwards: Seitz, Bar, Bornschein, Tashchy, Kallenbach, Elsner

Borussia Dortmund team news

Some Dortmund stars are unlikely to be available as they are on vacation, but the likes of Felix Nmecha, Youssoufa Moukoko, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi, Sebastien Haller, Niklas Sule, Julian Ryerson and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all at Sahin's disposal.

As such, names such as Julien Duranville, Paris Brunner, Kjell Watjen, Almugera Kabar and Ayman Azhil can be involved here.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Ryerson, Sule, Coulibaly, Rothe; Nmecha, Watjen; Adeyemi, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Sule, Coulibaly, Ryerson, Azhil, Benkara, Meiser, Jessen, Luhrs, Kabar Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Rothe, Watjen, Bynoe-Gittens, Roggow Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Duranville, Hettwer, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Erzgebirge Aue and Borussia Dortmund face each other across all competitions.

