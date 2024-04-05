England Women vs Sweden Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England Women will open their Women's Euro 2025 qualification campaign when they play host to Sweden Women at the Wembley Stadium on Friday.
With France and Ireland also in the League A Group 3 of the qualifiers, only the top two sides will get a direct berth in the final tournament, while the third and fourth-placed teams will have to go through the playoffs.
England Women vs Sweden Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Sweden will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Friday, April 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch England Women vs Sweden Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Sweden is available to watch and stream online live through CBS Golazo Network.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
England Women team news
Lionesses boss Sarina Weigman has welcomed back skipper Leah Williamson after the Arsenal defender's lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.
Manchester United's Millie Turner is set to keep her place in the squad despite Williamson's return, but Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright will miss out due to a knee injury.
England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Hampton, Keating
|Defenders:
|Bronze, Greenwood, Williamson, Carter, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Turner
|Midfielders:
|Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Park, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Daly, Mead, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, James
Sweden Women team news
Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson will not be able to call upon the services of San Diego Wave defender Hanna Lundkvist due to injury.
Sweden Women possible XI: Falk; Rybrink, Bjorn, Nilden; Vinberg, Bennison, Angeldahl, Janogy; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Kafaji
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Falk, Enblom
|Defenders:
|Andersson, Nilden, Eriksson, Sembrant, Rybrink, Kullberg, Lennartsson
|Midfielders:
|Rubensson, Angeldahl, Bennison, Olme, Asllani, Kafaji
|Forwards:
|Rolfo, Janogy, Blackstenius, Anvegard, Rytting Kaneryd, Jakobsson, Vinberg
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England Women and Sweden Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 26, 2022
|England 4-0 Sweden
|UEFA Women's Championship
|July 6, 2019
|England 1-2 Sweden
|FIFA Women's World Cup
|November 11, 2018
|England 0-2 Sweden
|Women's International Friendly
|January 24, 2017
|England 0-0 Sweden
|Women's International Friendly
|August 3, 2014
|England 4-0 Sweden
|Women's International Friendly