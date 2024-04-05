This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
England Women vs Sweden Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipEnglandSwedenEngland vs Sweden

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will open their Women's Euro 2025 qualification campaign when they play host to Sweden Women at the Wembley Stadium on Friday.

With France and Ireland also in the League A Group 3 of the qualifiers, only the top two sides will get a direct berth in the final tournament, while the third and fourth-placed teams will have to go through the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England Women vs Sweden Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 5, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Venue:Wembley Stadium

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Sweden will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Friday, April 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch England Women vs Sweden Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Sweden is available to watch and stream online live through CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Lionesses boss Sarina Weigman has welcomed back skipper Leah Williamson after the Arsenal defender's lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.

Manchester United's Millie Turner is set to keep her place in the squad despite Williamson's return, but Chelsea centre-back Millie Bright will miss out due to a knee injury.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Earps, Hampton, Keating
Defenders:Bronze, Greenwood, Williamson, Carter, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Turner
Midfielders:Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Park, Clinton
Forwards:Daly, Mead, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, James

Sweden Women team news

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson will not be able to call upon the services of San Diego Wave defender Hanna Lundkvist due to injury.

Sweden Women possible XI: Falk; Rybrink, Bjorn, Nilden; Vinberg, Bennison, Angeldahl, Janogy; Rytting Kaneryd, Blackstenius, Kafaji

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Falk, Enblom
Defenders:Andersson, Nilden, Eriksson, Sembrant, Rybrink, Kullberg, Lennartsson
Midfielders:Rubensson, Angeldahl, Bennison, Olme, Asllani, Kafaji
Forwards:Rolfo, Janogy, Blackstenius, Anvegard, Rytting Kaneryd, Jakobsson, Vinberg

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England Women and Sweden Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
July 26, 2022England 4-0 SwedenUEFA Women's Championship
July 6, 2019England 1-2 SwedenFIFA Women's World Cup
November 11, 2018England 0-2 SwedenWomen's International Friendly
January 24, 2017England 0-0 SwedenWomen's International Friendly
August 3, 2014England 4-0 SwedenWomen's International Friendly

Useful links

