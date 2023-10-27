England Women vs Belgium Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England Women are in a must win situation when they host Belgium Women in a Women's Nations League contest at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Friday.
Following the World Cup final heartbreak, Sarina Wiegman's side started their Nation's League campaign by beating Scotland 2-1, but then lost 2-1 to the Netherlands.
The defeat leaves the Lionesses third in Group A1, while Belgium are atop the cluster thanks to their 2-1 win over the Dutch before picking up a 1-1 draw with Scotland.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England Women vs Belgium Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EDT
|Venue:
|King Power Stadium
The UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Belgium will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 27 in the United States (US).
How to watch England Women vs Belgium Women online - TV channels & live streams
The game is not available to watch and stream online in the US.
Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL and also catch up with the latest match highlights on England's official YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
England Women team news
Lauren James is set to sit out of the double header with Belgium as a result of concussion protocols. So the likes of Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Jess Park will battle to join Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo going forward.
Meanwhile, Keira Walsh and Fran Kirby have returned to the squad, with Tottenham loanee Grace Clinton and Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating also making the cut.
England Women possible XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Daly; Russo, Hemp
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Keating
|Defenders:
|Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter, Le Tissier, Parker
|Midfielders:
|Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Coombs, Zalem, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Daly, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, Park
Belgium Women team news
With Brighton goalkeeper Nicky Evrard likely to stand in between the sticks, Belgium boss Ives Serneels is expected to offer former Manchester City forward Tessa Wullaert a role to play up front.
Following her winner against Netherlands, the front-three should be led by Jassina Blom.
Belgium Women possible XI: Evrard; Deloose, Kees, Deneve, Philtjens; Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert; Cayman, Blom, Wullaert
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus
|Defenders:
|Philtjens, Van Belle, Brackman, Iliano, Cayman, Vangheluwe, De Neve, Deloose
|Midfielders:
|Delecauw, Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo
|Forwards:
|Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert, Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens, Littel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 22, 2023
|England 6-1 Belgium
|Arnold Clark Cup
|Jun 16, 2022
|England 3-0 Belgium
|Friendlies Women
|Aug 29, 2019
|Belgium 3-3 England
|Friendlies Women
|Sep 20, 2016
|Belgium 0-2 England
|UEFA Women's Championship
|Apr 8, 2016
|England 1-1 Belgium
|UEFA Women's Championship