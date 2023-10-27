England Women vs Belgium Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women are in a must win situation when they host Belgium Women in a Women's Nations League contest at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Friday.

Following the World Cup final heartbreak, Sarina Wiegman's side started their Nation's League campaign by beating Scotland 2-1, but then lost 2-1 to the Netherlands.

The defeat leaves the Lionesses third in Group A1, while Belgium are atop the cluster thanks to their 2-1 win over the Dutch before picking up a 1-1 draw with Scotland.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England Women vs Belgium Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: King Power Stadium

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Belgium will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 27 in the United States (US).

How to watch England Women vs Belgium Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the US.

Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL and also catch up with the latest match highlights on England's official YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Lauren James is set to sit out of the double header with Belgium as a result of concussion protocols. So the likes of Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Jess Park will battle to join Rachel Daly and Alessia Russo going forward.

Meanwhile, Keira Walsh and Fran Kirby have returned to the squad, with Tottenham loanee Grace Clinton and Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating also making the cut.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Daly; Russo, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Keating Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter, Le Tissier, Parker Midfielders: Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Coombs, Zalem, Clinton Forwards: Daly, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, Park

Belgium Women team news

With Brighton goalkeeper Nicky Evrard likely to stand in between the sticks, Belgium boss Ives Serneels is expected to offer former Manchester City forward Tessa Wullaert a role to play up front.

Following her winner against Netherlands, the front-three should be led by Jassina Blom.

Belgium Women possible XI: Evrard; Deloose, Kees, Deneve, Philtjens; Biesmans, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert; Cayman, Blom, Wullaert

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders: Philtjens, Van Belle, Brackman, Iliano, Cayman, Vangheluwe, De Neve, Deloose Midfielders: Delecauw, Vanhaevermaet, Detruyer, Missipo Forwards: Wijnants, De Caigny, Wullaert, Daniels, Blom, Fon, Janssens, Littel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 22, 2023 England 6-1 Belgium Arnold Clark Cup Jun 16, 2022 England 3-0 Belgium Friendlies Women Aug 29, 2019 Belgium 3-3 England Friendlies Women Sep 20, 2016 Belgium 0-2 England UEFA Women's Championship Apr 8, 2016 England 1-1 Belgium UEFA Women's Championship

