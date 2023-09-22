England Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Nations League

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women and Scotland Women are set to clash in a Women's Nations League tie at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

Sarina Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to a runners up finish at the Women's World Cup this year, will be picking players from both England and Scotland for Team GB.

Meanwhile, Belgium and the Netherlands complete the teams in Group A1, with the tournament adding as a path towards the summer Olympics.

England Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Stadium of Light

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Scotland will be played at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch England Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to on TV or to stream online live in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates with GOAL.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Confirming that Alessia Russo will not play a part against Scotland, Wiegman replaced the injured Lotte Wubben-Moy by Lucy Parker in the squad, while Beth Mead, Kiera Walsh and Bethany England were left out through injuries.

Despite being involved in the recent practice games, Fran Kirby has also not made the cut.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Park, Toone, Daly; Russo, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bright, Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Le Tissier, Morgan, Parker Midfielders: Coombs, Nobbs, Park, Staniforth, Stanway, Toone, Zelem Forwards: Daly, Hemp, James, Kelly, Russo, Robinson

Scotland Women team news

Erin Cuthbert suffers from a muscular injury, and as a result would miss out here.

However, Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa would have enough options such as Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, and WSL Player of the Year nominee Kirsty Hanson.

It would not be a surprise to see Emma Watson lead the line of attack, with Kirsty MacLean and Lauren Davidson involved in the XI.

Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; McLauchlan, Corsie, Docherty, Brown; Weir, McLean, Kerr; Davidson, Watson, Hanson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cummings Defenders: Mukandi, Docherty, Corsie, Clark, McLauchlan, Howard, Evans Midfielders: Weir, Kerr, Brown, Watson, MacLean, Rodgers, Gallagher, Napier Forwards: Davidson, Emslie, Thomas, Grimshaw, Hanson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 6, 2019 England 2-1 Scotland Women's World Cup Jul 19, 2017 England 6-0 Scotland Women's Championship Mar 8, 2013 Scotland 4-4 England Cyprus Women's Cup Mar 11, 2007 England 1-0 Scotland Friendlies Women

